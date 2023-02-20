Uni freshers: here's where you can score student discounts on food, fashion, and more

A survey by Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission for Money Week 2022 reveals what families have had to do to cope with the rising cost of living.

Starting tertiary education this year? Your newfound financial freedom might have you feeling nervous as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, but there is a way to cash in on your new student status.

While having a diet of 2-minute noodles and recycling the same outfit over and over may be the traditional rite of passage for university students, there are a multitude of businesses offering deals across Aotearoa for cheap steals on your day-to-day necessities and after class activities.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals students can nab while they’re studying, wherever they’re studying, from meal deals to discounted dentist trips.

Food

Through student savings website/app StudentCard, deals are available for Domino's Pizza, The Coffee Club, Mexicali, and many more.

Brooke Cagle/Unsplash Uni freshers: here's where you can score a student discount on food, fashion, and more.

You can also nab free spud fries with aioli sauce when you buy a large burger at BurgerFuel, which has 60 locations across New Zealand.

Students from the University of Canterbury also have access to an exclusive Bargain Box deal which allows for $176 off over six deliveries.

In Otago, Indian restaurant The Maharaja’s offers 10% off to students who present their ID card.

For students based in Auckland, New World Metro in the city’s CBD offers 10% off of purchases over $50, while Karangahape Road’s Lim Chhour grocery store offers 15% off fruit and veg.

Rob Maxwell/Unsplash Auckland-based students can enjoy deals at New World Metro and Lim Chhourr.

For those in Palmerston North, deals on meals from Joe’s Garage, LaQuattro Mexican Grille, Fix It Café, Gengy's Mongolian B.B.Q. Buffet, Arranged Marriage, and Matt’s Kitchen are available.

School supplies and other necessities

Students can save when buying from art supplies store Gordon Harris, which has four locations in Auckland, and one in Wellington, Hamilton, and Christchurch.

Apple and Microsoft’s websites also offer discounts on products for students.

Christin Hume/Unsplash Students can score deals on Apple and Microsoft products.

If your car is in need of a fix, an in-store 15% discount is available to students at Beaurepairs through StudentCard – however, if you’re studying in the Bay of Plenty, cheap rates for students are also available at Automotive Workshop, which has locations on Windermere, Mokoia, and Whakatāne Campuses.

Fashion

UniDays, another student-focused savings website, gives you access to a load of discounts on clothing stores throughout Aotearoa, including deals from Glassons, Cotton On, and more, as well as online stores ASOS and The Iconic.

Becca McHaffie/Unsplash Student savings websites StudentCard and UniDays have a number of options available for students looking to save on clothes, shoes, and accessories.

StudentCard also offers a number of discounts for New Balance, Torpedo 7, Specsavers, Stirling Sports, and more.

A StudentCard can also score Christchurch tertiary students a 25% discount at Thrive Opshop.

Entertainment, arts, and culture

Movie theatres Hoyts and Event Cinemas offer discounted tickets for students, however a Cinebuzz card from Event will take your movie-going expenses even lower.

If you’re a student based in Whakatāne, the city’s WhakaMax Movies offers student tickets for $11, while Whaunganui’s Embassy 3 offers the same price on tickets for students every day of the week except Tuesday.

Unsplash Multiple theatres offer discounts for students.

More of an at-home film watcher? You can access a 15% discount on Disney+ through UniDays.

Academy Cinemas, located around the corner from UoA and AUT underneath Auckland City Library, also offer student concession tickets, as well as a $5 Wednesday deal.

Also nearby UoA and AUT is the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, which allows free entry for everyone and a student discount on ticketed exhibitions, while the Classic Comedy Club has an offer that varies throughout shows for 2-for-1 tickets for students buying at the door.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki offers discounted tickets on exhibitions for students.

Students in Tauranga can enjoy discounted rates at Tenpin 13th Ave and Tauranga Mini Golf for some after-class de-stressing.

Health & wellness

Gym club Les Mills, which has locations in Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, and Dunedin, offers a discounted membership deal for students.

Rotorua’s Aquatics Centre allows a $3 entry for those holding a student ID card, while Mount Maunganui Hot Pools offer a residents rate for students.

For Wellington-based students wanting to keep up with their dental check-ups without breaking the bank, L R Dental Surgeon in the capital city CBD offers free examinations for students, while Capital Dental offers a 20 per cent discount on treatments for Victoria University students.

Unsplash Students in Wellington can enjoy a free check up and discounted treatments.

Studying in Otago? Luxurious Spa and Nails in Dunedin offers a 12 per cent discount for students with valid ID spending over $45 on a treatment.

In Palmerston North, Spectra offers discounted prices on hair cuts and colour work.

Do you know of any more places to grab a student deal in NZ? Share your tips in the comments below.