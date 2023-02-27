'A common thread': Why crochet is Gen Z's new obsession

Since the pandemic, crochet has grown in popularity and it hasn’t slowed down since. Reporter Gabrielle McCulloch is on a mission to find out why.

Start with a slip knot on your hook. Thread the yarn between your pinky and index fingers. Hold your crochet hook with one hand and pinch the yarn with the other.

Yarn over and pull.

That’s how you make your first stitch in any crochet project and – if social media is anything to go by – it’s a ritual that young people around the world are taking up in droves.

The Gen-Z dominated social media platform TikTok sports more than 15.5 billion views on videos tagged under ‘crochet’. For comparison, knitting videos have about 2.7 billion views.

I’m one of those viewers. My social media has been overrun with handmade crafts: videos of cosy jumpers, crocheted flowers and crop tops.

Three months ago, I bought my first skein of yarn and I haven’t been able to stop since. I’m hooked – and I’m not the only one.

NZ Fabrics and Yarn manager Cher Lyall says she’s seen a massive increase in people taking up crocheting post-pandemic.

“It’s no longer a Nana thing. That’s completely changed. And because of the different aesthetics like cottagecore and grandpacore, young people are embracing home crafts and making slow fashion,” she says.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Stella Lee, 21, is a student from Auckland’s Pakuranga who started crocheting again in the pandemic.

Stella Lee, 21, began crocheting at the end of 2021. It wasn’t her first time; she used to make plush toys and gifts for her friends in high school but didn’t stick with it.

The Auckland lockdown was the push Lee needed to dive in a second time.

“I did it [crochet] to definitely take my mind off things. It was therapeutic. It was nice to create something. I remember feeling like, ‘Oh I can do this!’” she says.

Lee’s creations are bright and colourful: crochet sunflowers, cat keychains, apple berets and bucket hats with panda faces.

“I had nothing else to do. I spent so much time on it. I got addicted and it made me really happy,” she says.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Stella Lee’s bright and colourful creations have become a side hustle while she studies.

After posting her work on Instagram and Facebook, Lee’s lockdown pick-me-up transformed into a side hustle. She was surprised by how popular crochet was becoming.

“Back when I was crocheting in school, it wasn’t cool. People made fun of me. But it's like a cool thing now and everyone does it.

“A lot of people have said to me, ‘Oh I want to start crocheting!’”

Lyall believes there are plenty of reasons why the yarn arts are growing: It’s a mindfulness practice, it gets you away from your phone and you can make – instead of buy – your clothes.

“Younger people are more aware of the impact that fast fashion is having on the environment. And I think that the pandemic taught us to slow down,” she says.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Yarn crafts “break the generation gap”, Cher Lyall, the manager of NZ Fabrics and Yarn, says.

However, Lyall is quick to point out that crochet – despite its sudden popularity burst – has been around for hundreds of years, and it hasn’t changed.

“Even before the pandemic, you’d have 19-year-olds and 65-year-olds together. They’d sit down and find a common thread. It was through a love of yarn or craft.

“This is one of the joys about yarn crafts – it breaks the generation gap,” she says.

As for me, I’m still a beginner. I’ve a lopsided vest on my bedside table and a growing stack of granny squares beside that.

But I know why those TikTok videos are so popular and why Lee got addicted to her crochet hats. I’ve had that spark of connection with women of all ages.

Like Lee says, “It’s cool. Everyone’s going it.”