Groom accused of 'copying' speech from a Pinterest meme at his wedding to glamorous influencer

Footage from the wedding of Jadé Tuncdoruk, 27, and Lachie Brycki, 29, has gone viral for the wrong reasons.

Influencer Tuncdoruk posted a video to her TikTok on Tuesday of her new husband's speech from their wedding, surprising fans with the unseen clip, which now has over 10 million views.

However, the groom is now being accused of copying parts of his speech from a popular Pinterest poem.﻿

The couple wed back in October 2022 at Krinklewood Vineyard, in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales.

She captioned the video, "Still can't believe I get to call this man my husband".

The clip showed Brycki telling his new wife: "When I say I love you more, I don't mean I love you more than you love me. I mean I love you more than the bad days ahead of us. I love you more than any fight we will ever have."

"I love you more than any amount of distance keeping us apart. I love you more than any obstacle that would try and come between us."

However, TikTok users were quick to comment on how Brycki had recited a popular poem, which is posted all over Pinterest.

Tuncdoruk's followers immediately recognised these words of love from the American writer Erin Nicole, which is often re-posted across a range of social media sites.

﻿"Pretty sure I heard that I love you more bit on Pinterest. Thought that counts though," one user wrote.

Another said: "Why do I feel like I've heard this before?" ﻿

One person even expressed their admiration for the quote stating: "I have that saying in a frame above my bed!"

Instagram Lachie Brycki proposed to Jadé Tuncdoruk in 2021.

﻿The couple got engaged in 2021, with the influencer later sharing a video to her Instagram followers telling them exactly how it happened.

"﻿Lach and I do this thing where we ask the other to 'tell me five things you love about me'," Tuncdoruk, who has now taken the Brycki surname, captioned the post.

"Today, Lach randomly started telling me five things he loves about me which was unexpected but of course, completely welcome."

"For the 5th thing he said: 'But most of all, I love knowing that I want to spend the rest of my life with you... I just need to know if you want to spend the rest of yours with me?'"

It's unknown whether he got inspiration online for his proposal speech too. ﻿

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.