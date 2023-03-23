Palmerston North draws top flight entrants for Dynasty Pole Competition

Emma Mearns, who trains at Altitude Pole & Fitness, is one of two Manawatū people competing at the Dynasty Pole Competition at Globe Theatre on Saturday.

The sense of community will be as strong as the competition when a burgeoning sport swings into action on Saturday.

A sell-out crowd of 190 people will pack out Globe Theatre in Palmerston North for the Dynasty Pole Competition, where 30 entrants from throughout the country will test their strength, flexibility and creativity on and between two fitness poles.

The sport is still in its relative infancy. While that comes with misconceptions among the public, who can be quick to pressume the sport’s more titillating strip club origins, it also means there is ample innovation and inclusively.

Emma Mearns, 27, one of two Manawatū contestants selected for the event, alongside Keryn Robbins, said new moves were being invented all the time, and the unity within the gyms was strong.

“I always tell people that you join because you want to get fit or look good, but you stay because of the community.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Like any budding sport, pole fitness has novel names for different moves, and they’re often changing. Tricks include the “INX”, the “brass bridge”, and “brass monkey”.

The court registry officer has been doing pole fitness for seven years. To make it to the Dynasty stage she had to first submit a video to international judges, who whittled the competition down from 80 to 30 finalists.

She loved the sense of progress the sport provided.

“What makes it a good sport for me is because there’s always so many new moves and strength things there’s always something to develop.

“For me, going to the gym and doing weights, you’re just going to get heavier and heavier weights, but it’s not exciting. Pole pushes you to be stronger and more flexible, and work on something long term.

“I’m at a point in my pole career where a new move is going to take me six to 12 months – because you’ve got to push your boundaries so much.”

Mearns, who used to live in Auckland, said the pole community was diverse in terms of age and background.

“[In Auckland] it’s definitely taken off as more of a fitness thing people do to find themselves, they might do it after having a baby. And then obviously it’s a little bit taboo, so you get 18-22 year olds who want to do something different and fun.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Mearns says anything more than four minutes performing on the poles and competitors are typically “gassed”.

Matt Punnett, one of the organisers of Dynasty, and a trainer at Mearns’ gym, Altitude Pole and Fitness, said the number of major pole competitions had dropped off dramatically during Covid.

Dynasty, which was being hosted by the four studios in Palmerston North, was a way to bring the sport’s community together, both for competition and conversation. Workshops were to be hosted at Altitude on the Sunday.

“There’s no us versus them. Everyone is very, very supportive.”

Punnett said he was overwhelmed by the interest the event had garnered, and the intention was for it to become an annual drawcard.

For Dynasty, each competitor would perform a routine of between three-and-a-half and four minutes, using two four-metre poles, three metres apart; one static, the other spinning.

Judges would be scoring on skills, originality, execution and entertainment.

The competition is being livestreamed online from 6pm Saturday. Tickets are available from dynastypole.com.