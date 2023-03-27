Thrift Club: I don't spend anything on Christmas gifts

With food prices climbing and a recession looming, New Zealanders are looking for ways to stretch their wallet further. Welcome to Thrift Club – where each week we highlight the frugal behaviour of one Kiwi, and provide tips to incorporate those habits yourself.

Name: Rachel Webber-Whalley

Location: Wellington

Thrifty habit: not spending money on Christmas gifts

April may be just around the corner, but Rachel Webber-Whalley has already got into the swing of her Christmas shopping. Although she won’t be spending a cent.

This Wellingtonian and her extended family of eight adults celebrate the festive season with a “free Christmas”, which means no buying gifts.

“The rules are you can give absolutely anything, but you had to have obtained it for free,” Webber-Whalley says.

“We started right from the beginning of the year and just collected everything from buy one, get one free deals or signing up for things to get free products.”

The idea was sparked after her mother scored a free lipstick with her shopping, and from there the family treated their money-free Christmas as a challenge – who could collect or create the best gifts without spending a cent?

The family starts their gift-hunting at the beginning of the year, compiling everything from supermarket giveaways and samples, to store rewards and vouchers - creating a Christmas experience that is easy on the wallet and fun for everyone involved.

STUFF/Stuff Thrift Club: How I do Christmas without spending a cent.

Although freebie-hunting is sometimes a challenge, when Webber-Whalley started actively hunting for inspiration, she found some offers that seemed too good to be true.

“I was walking down Lambton Quay and there was a board outside a stationery shop that said ‘if your name is on this board, come in and get a free product’, and my name was on there,” Webber-Whalley says.

“I got this little decorative thing, then signed up for their email club and got a $10 voucher [for] that, and then they had a really good sale on, and I bought products with the $10.”

Other family members found unique ways to contribute to Webber-Whalley’s free Christmas – her husband chose to upcycle offcuts into something extra special.

“He works in the kitchen industry and had free stone samples, and attached little feet to them and made cheeseboards,” Webber-Whalley says.

Rachel Webber-Whalley/Supplied Thrift Club: How I do Christmas without spending a cent

“We did cheat a bit, because we went to an op-shop and found vintage butter knives that were $5 [for three], or $1.50 each – we thought that was pretty close to free.”

She got creative with her own gifts as well, taking items others weren’t using and combining them with freebies to make gifts that blew her family members away.

“I got a plant pot off my mum that she wasn’t using, and then I used my gardening rewards I had earnt to buy potting mix and seedlings,” Webber-Whalley says.

“I grew them for six weeks before Christmas, so they were all ready to go when I gifted [them].”

Rachel Webber-Whalley/Supplied Webber-Whalley made her Christmas table centrepiece with plants she already had in her garden.

Sometimes, Webber-Whalley had enough freebies left to gift to more than just her family.

Last year, she used her FlyBuys points to buy free art supplies she then donated to children in need.

“It was just so much fun, and because every present had a story, we were all so impressed with how we got the products as well as what they actually were,” Webber-Whalley says.

The money saved:

With her only purchase being a few thrifted butter knives to pair with her husband’s homemade cheeseboard, Webber-Whalley spent just $5 total on Christmas gifts last year.

She estimates she would previously have spent between $30 and $50 on each person.

The tips:

Having navigated two free Christmas years, Webber-Whalley shares her tips on making it both fun and successful.