Cats and cucumbers: a feline fear story

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Here’s something you may not have known: cats are scared of cucumbers.

Upon first watch, placing one next to a cat and seeing them almost jump out of their fur is quite funny-ha-ha.

But a Sydney based cat psychologist tells Newsable it’s not at all.

“I’m not a fan of people who does [sic] that, because you are actually scaring your cat,” Saba Sayyed says.

“When cats get scared... and they’re constantly scared in their territory, that’s when all the negative behaviours starts occurring.”

READ MORE:

* Expert advice on what to do about your overweight pet

* Timaru family's beloved cat finally returns after 'quite the adventure'

* Cat wanders into cinema to watch Scream VI and doesn't even pay



Sayyed also says it’s not actually just cucumbers that garner the reaction, it’s surprising your cat with any foreign object – even something as seemingly harmless as a stuffed toy.

“Cats, in the wild, sit in the middle of the food chain. So they don’t just hunt other animals or birds for their survival, but they also have to protect themselves from being hunted... And that’s why when they suddenly see a cucumber or any other thing, they get very jumpy or scared very bad.”

Her top tip? Don’t scare your cat for a quick social media hit, or you’ll be forking out for services like hers. Listen to Newsable above.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.