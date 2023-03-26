UK real estate agent sings along to 1980's hit to sell home

A UK real estate agent is dividing viewers as she attempts to sell a property through a 1980s musical sing-along.

In the video, Just Knock estate agent (and former nightclub owner) Claire Cossey, sings her way through the features of her NZ$1.37m property listing to the tune of the 1984 hit Never Ending Story.

The Never Ending Property video shows Cossey touring the five-bedroom property in Bedfordshire, complete with a dog-grooming station, a heat pump and a living room, “all covered with these beams”.

Cossey’s own version of the 1980s hit – which was made famous again when it featured on the Netflix hit series Stranger Things – was viewed more than 500,000 times on YouTube by Sunday. .

One user described the video as the “greatest property sales video in the world”, while another called Cossey a “modern day hero”.

Although some lyrics, such as a reference to the Netflix series: “stranger things have happened in this spacious master room”, have users more confused than impressed.

“What are the 'stranger things' that have happened in the bedroom? I need a 10-part Netflix documentary to explain a lot of this,” one user wrote while another tweeted, “You can’t just put that out there and then move on to the garden”.

And while a musical number may boost the listing’s views , not everyone online is impressed.

The video has been labelled, “beyond annoying”, “cringe” and a “new low”.

“You just ruined my morning, thanks,” read one Tweet.

But whether they love it or hate it, it seems Twitter users can agree on one thing, the listing is not one they will easily forget.

“That song will now be stuck in my head forever,” one user tweeted.