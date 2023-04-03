Have 'Get Ready With Me' videos gone too far?

With Australia considering a TikTok ban, should we be worried that our 10 second dance routines are endangering our privacy?

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a Gen Z culture reporter for Stuff.

COMMENT: Remember the worst break up of your life?

When you were at your most vulnerable, between the guttural cries and heaving sobs, would you have thought to open your phone and record yourself applying makeup on teary eyes and telling your story of heartbreak to the whole world?

Through the YouTube-originated formula of Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos, Gen Zs on TikTok are reworking beauty tutorials into confessionals fit for reality television while they prepare to face the particularly ugly moments of their life in front of a global audience.

It’s not just break ups – you can find Get Ready With Me videos for turning yourself into jail, visiting your nan’s funeral, heading back to rehab, or just about any other situation you may find yourself in.

The trend shows that even the ugliest moments of our lives can be an opportunity for content creation, capitalising off our own pain for the attention of strangers online to fill the void we feel within ourselves.

Maybe it was the years of seeing Kim Kardashian openly “ugly-crying” on our television screens, screenshots and gifs of her breakdowns published over and over on social media for the enjoyment of others – the face that launched thousands of other criers.

Or maybe the trend speaks to the loneliness of the digital generation.

The GRWM-style of beauty tutorials first found popularity on YouTube in the early 2010s, with polished young women detailing their go-to looks for everyday situations they imagined would be relatable to their followers, such as going on a date or heading back to school.

As the influencer brand of authenticity became more and more popular with audiences online, the uncontroversial Millennial women with ring lights and filming setups were soon traded in for younger Gen Z girls who lived their lives totally online and treated their cellphone camera like a church confessional.

These girls unabashedly turned their GRWM videos into therapy sessions, and no topic was off limits – from cheating exes to mental health relapses – giving audiences the impression of the influencer being their best friend.

Their videos have what audiences describe as the ‘FaceTime effect’: although you can’t personally interact with this person, the casual quality of the poster’s openness to share all the gritty details of their life gives viewers the sense that they’ve been invited to a deep conversation with a close friend, despite never actually talking to each other in real life.

One video posted to TikTok with the caption “GRWM to get broken up with” showed a young blonde woman preparing her makeup while she dove into the details of her failed relationship.

In amongst the hundreds of comments on the video, a barrage of users left encouraging messages and “older sis” advice to help her move on from her heartbreak – the viewer and poster both receive an emotional satisfaction, the former feeling as though they have helped a friend, and the latter gaining validation for their pain.

Of course, the trend is as divisive as you would expect, and not everyone is as quick to join.

On TikTok, the #getreadywithme tag boasts 13.7 billion views, and in amongst the mascara and foundation you can find both men and women either making parodies of the personal GRWM videos, or completely trashing them.

Some commenters get viciously honest, saying they would “literally die” if their ex-partner made a GRWM-break up video about them, while others say “there’s some things you don’t need to share immediately or honestly at all”.

In an interview with Dazed Digital, 27-year-old makeup artist Tilly Ferrari explained her reasoning for posting a video of her getting ready to meet up with her ex, encompassing the Gen Z experience into one grim quote: “What better way to get over heartbreak than to monetise it?”