Fifa Women's World Cup: How watching New Zealand at a World Cup inspired my life-long love of football

The All Whites' performance at the 1982 World Cup inspired one young Dunedin boy to take up football.

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch and left-back for the Coastal Spirit Snowmen.

In a significant year for New Zealand football, April 1 also marks a milestone in my own less-than-illustrious career in the beautiful game.

When the Christchurch Over-45 Masters Competition kicks-off in the Garden City on Saturday, I’ll enter my fifth decade as a “community footballer” of limited skill and modest ambitions.

While my pace may have significantly slowed (although, as any of my team-mates from the ‘90s will tell you my “slow-twitch fibres” meant I never really possessed explosive pace), the desire to compete hasn’t really dimmed at all.

It’s a passion first stoked by watching the All White qualify for – and then compete at – the 1982 World Cup in Spain. It didn’t matter that we were outclassed by Russia, Brazil and Scotland, these were our boys competing against the best on the world’s biggest stage.

As a left-footer, seeing Steve Wooddin lace the ball past Scottish keeper Alan Rough was enough to convince me that when the next season rolled around in early 1983, I’d be trying extremely hard to emulate that as part of my own team.

Fortunately my first coach at Dunedin’s Māori Hill employed an attacking formation that encouraged just such behaviour. 2-3-5 might have fallen out of favour in today’s junior grades, but, for four years, our maroon-and-golds certainly provided plenty of goalmouth entertainment at either end for the gathered spectators, as we battled such nemeses as Roslyn-Wakari, Grants Braes and Mornington.

It did take a while for me to hit my goal-scoring stride at inside left, however the incentive of goal payments laid down by my father certainly helped (even if he’s overly-articulate referee barracking didn’t. I don’t think I’ve ever heard any other parent yell “it’s a travesty” when a referring decision went against us).

The author as he begins his football career in 1983 and back in Dunedin for the 2020 New Zealand Masters Games.

Apart from the hazardous nature of some of Ōtepoti’s hilltop grounds and often wintery conditions, I distinctly remember two things from those junior years. One was scoring a hat-trick in the final 45-minutes of the season to steal the golden boot from my best-mate, the other was when he went into a tackle and the other player’s leg came off. It took us a few horrified seconds before we realised it was a prosthetic.

High school represented a significant step-up and out onto the wing supplying the classy, free-scoring Logan Park striker Terry Boylan with all the ammunition he needed, while one of the other players’ mother’s yelled support from the bonnet of her Mark III Zephyr. We more than held our own against Kings and Otago Boys’ junior squads, even winning a cup in 1990 despite the suspiciously nefarious scheduling of the final on the same day as our cross-country.

But it was also around that time that, unlike Terry, I wasn’t going to be attaining any higher honours in the game.

GETTY IMAGES The performances of Steve Sumner and the other All Whites at the 1982 World Cup inspired James Croot to take up the beautiful game.

Perhaps, sensing that, and eager to play as much football as possible as a teen, I also joined my brother’s university social grade team (known as the Steely Gans), where my eagerness was appreciated as we battled the crafty players from The People’s Front of Judea, Pac United and Fiji Club (who brought their own, rather intimidating referee to every game).

I loved playing two games every Saturday, but the evenings usually ended up with my legs cramping at some point (certainly not ideal when I started working at the local multiplex).

At least it meant that by the time I arrived at Otago University, I knew where to set my sights – the third XI.

Playing alongside somewhat erratically talented dental, psychology and PE students gathered from around the country, they certainly gave me as much of an education as any of my formal classes, especially in the art of the post- (and in some cases pre-) match beer.

But while our organisational and navigation skills might have often been questionable, there were times when we played some terrific football, even becoming the first team to defeat Alexandra’s 1st XI on their home patch in years.

Don Scott/Stuff Such was the demand for the author’s skills for the annual Press football game in the noughties, that an editor once paid a chocolate bar-fee to secure a switch.

In all I spent, eight great seasons at the University club, before the increasing frustration of unreliable numbers and a job opportunity in Christchurch meant finally having to make a shift to pastures new.

Initially, I simply traded tertiary institutions, but after scouting the other teams in the grade I was in, decided to trial for a Rangers team. Thus began a roller-coaster ride of tremendous highs (around a 25-match unbeaten run) and sometimes deeply depressing lows (conceding double figures on a regular basis) with a core group of the same “Snowmen”, whose nicknames range from the hardly inventive Jonny, Deano and Woody to the more nuanced Chippie, Horse and Special.

As I’ve transitioned from left-wing to left-back and gone from barely used substitute to them ignoring my requests for a break (if only because I’m seemingly – touch wood – less injury-prone than the rest of them), I’ve constantly learned more and more about the game and how to play my part from team-mates who had greater past glories and are clearly are calmer under pressure.

The “lethal” left foot, just outside the frame, delivers against John McGlashan.

Having said that, one of the joys of our team is that while we are fiercely competitive, we have a shared love of the game and a willingness to laugh at each other – and ourselves – when things go horribly awry.

We might not remember all the results now, but we can certainly recall who missed from two yards almost two decades ago, a disastrous own goal or keeping blunder in minute detail and the number of seconds it took for one late substitute to be given the instruction not to get sent off – and being shown the red card.

Fiona Roberts James Croot is entering his fifth-decade as a “community footballer” of limited skill and modest ambitions.

As we embark on a new season in a new grade, and with most of our children having now joined us in playing the sport (albeit scattered across clubs throughout the city), I’m hopeful that New Zealand’s hosting of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in July and August will see Kiwis of all ages come out in force to support the matches in Dunedin, Wellington, Hamilton and Auckland (I’ve already ordered my tickets to support the Dutch and the Football Ferns down south) and be inspired by the likes of Olivia Chance, Mackenzie Barry and Paige Satchell (not to mention the incredible international players that will grace our shores) to watch, join or continue to play a game that has given me so much, just like I was in the days of Wooddin, Rufer and Sumner.