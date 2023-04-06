Newsable: Depriving your dog of one of its favourite things might just save its life

It might make them sad, but itâs time to rethink letting your dog put its head out the window.

A Florida lawmaker’s recent proposal to ban dogs from putting their heads out of the windows of moving cars is a great reminder to be wary of keeping pets safe while driving, an expert tells Newsable.

“Most people want to keep their pets safe, and it’s just a matter of making sure people know how to do it,” she says.

That specific part of the bill has since been dropped after causing a bit of a stir, but SPCA scientific officer Alison Vaughn says it’s good people are talking about it.

“One consequence [a dog with its head out the window] is if a dog sees a cat, a hot dog, or you happen to turn a sharp corner, they might be flying out of that window. That’s obviously really tragic, can lead to serious injuries, and can lead to them going missing which is quite a scary experience.”

Vaughn also says it’s important to keep your pet restrained while driving, instead of letting them have free reign.

“Whether that’s a crate or a harness. And just like children, we recommend you have them in the back of the car. Not on your lap, not on the passenger seat. That’s for similar reasons to children - airbags. If you are in an accident, they deploy, and can crush (dogs).”

