Australia divided over whether it's OK to put stuff in other people's rubbish bins

W﻿e've all been there. Bin night rolls around and you have a little too much for your own garbage bin, but a neighbour's bin has plenty of room – do you put your rubbish in theirs?

It's a common dilemma that plays out streets across Australia, and one that can extend beyond bin night, as anyone who has opened the bin to discover something they didn't put in there would know.

But the actual etiquette around bins is a little hazy, with few of us knowing what behaviour is acceptable when it comes to using our neighbours' bins.

To find out whether it's actually considered OK to put stuff in other people's bins on bin night﻿, we asked Australians to vote in an exclusive Nine.com.au poll.

READ MORE:

* Timaru residents fed up with poor water quality demand council action

* Potholed Picton street 'basically SH1, as of Monday' as ferry traffic rerouted

* How NZ anaesthetists are reducing the carbon footprint of healthcare

* Couple aim to pull dozens of car wrecks from Waikato River

* One way you can recycle your old duvet or pillows



The results of the survey show just how divided we are as a nation over this issue as the results for the yes and no votes were close to even.

Forty-nine% of Aussies think it's OK to chuck their rubbish in another bin on bin night, and we can only assume they are also the ones doing it.

However, 51% said it's not OK to dump stuff in their neighbours' bins on bin night, and you can't help but wonder if it's their bins getting the excess rubbish dumped into.

What there does seem to be agreement on though, is that putting your excess garbage in another bin is OK when you ask first and your neighbour is fine with it.

9 Honey/ Polly Hanning Aussies have voted - 51% of pollers say it's not cool to biff your rubbish in your neighbour's bin.

"It's OK to put rubbish in other bins, as long as you have permission," one person said.

"I think we should ask before using other's bins," another commented.

"It's only OK to put rubbish in a neighbour's bin if you ask first," said a survey responder.

There seems to be another unspoken rule with using a neighbour's bin according to the people who took part in the survey. So if you don't ask, you need to take a look inside before dumping your bag.

"I think it's OK but only if the neighbours have finished with theirs. We used to check with neighbours before adding to their bin if they had too much," one said.

And those who are putting their rubbish in other bins also need to be considerate when they do it, according to one person who participated in the survey.﻿

"Yes [it's OK] if it is the right bin and if it is appropriately contained, [for example] not loose food waste. I've had this in my bin and had to clean my bin because of it – disgusting," they said.

"Also when we start getting charged for waste by the kilo, then this should definitely not be OK."

﻿So with no clear answer on bin etiquette in this situation, the best thing to do is ask your neighbour if you need to use their bin before dumping your rubbish in it.

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.