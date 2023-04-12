An organised patient: Beck Wadworth on Hashimotos, motherhood and closure of her business

Having made a career out of her organisational skills Beck Wadworth wants to apply a similar mindset to her health.

Beck Wadworth shocked fans and customers earlier this year when she announced the closure of her much-loved diary and calendar brand An Organised Life 10 years after it was founded.

“I never thought I’d close it” Wadworth admits, “I thought it would be a business I’d hand down to Isabella one day.”

Isabella, now 10 months, is Wadworth’s first child and the reality of running your own small business while raising a family hit her suddenly.

“I was working in the hospital by day two - it's what happens when you've got a small business. It was a small team. I was [back] full time by three months and I found that so hard. And from a wellbeing perspective, I just didn't want that as my reality moving forward.”

Shortly after making this momentous decision Wadworth was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune disease that requires lifelong medical treatment.

“I thought I was getting burnout and I just kept pushing. It felt worse than first trimester fatigue. I knew something was wrong.”

By the time Wadworth saw a doctor and had her blood work done “my levels were so bad the doctor couldn't believe I was functioning”. She was told she was at risk of organ failure if the disease wasn’t treated immediately.

“I really prioritise it, especially since Covid. Before that I worked too much and tried to fill all my cups, like socialising and family. I used to get sick all the time.”

With her Hashimoto's treatment requiring an assortment of medicines at different times throughout the day, as well as a strong supplement regime, “I've had to make myself a table, so I know exactly when I'm taking what”.

Beck now works with her partner Isaac supporting his business, an architectural kitset home company called Makespace, alongside parenting Isabella.

What hours do you work each day?

Prior to having our beautiful daughter Isabella in July last year, I used to work 10-hour days.

Being a full-time mum at the moment I now work 5-hour days and spend the rest of the time being present with her.

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

In the past I’ve definitely pushed myself to the limits and not had boundaries, however over the last few years I made it a priority to set work/life boundaries, and it was the best thing I ever did. Life feels balanced.

What time do you wake up?

6.30am

Supplied Beck Wadworth loves reformer Pilates.

What do you have for breakfast?

Usually peanut butter and banana on gluten-free toast or a smoothie.

Do you have an exercise routine?

I love to get outside for a walk every single day. Usually with my daughter for her morning nap and my morning coffee stop.

I do it for exercise and to clear my head. I also love reformer Pilates. Before Isabella I did it religiously three times a week for years.

It makes me feel strong, and I love constantly challenging myself to push and improve further. Now I aim for once a week and am working my way back to three times a week.

Do you use supplements?

I take so many. I’ve been seeing an integrative health specialist who specialises in women's health and autoimmune issues.

She made me feel better within a couple of weeks; she does all this extra testing that GPs don't do, which has been incredible.

It's cost a fortune, but it's been so worth it. I was on a four-month wait list to see a thyroid specialist, so I put a call out on Instagram and lots of people suggested this woman.

I gave her a panic call and when I told her my levels, I think she felt sorry for me; she squeezed me in. Previously [to being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s] I had Grave’s disease, which is the opposite, but when I had Isabella I flipped, which is really uncommon.

Both [Grave’s and Hashimoto’s] are autoimmune, thyroid diseases. With Hashimoto’s you have to be medicated for life. With Grave’s I was medicated for a year and then managed to stay stable. I'm determined to try to reduce my medication as much as I can through lifestyle and nutrition.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

My goal is to constantly be my own biggest advocate for my wellbeing and taking care of myself.

In the past I think I’ve known in my gut that I’m working too hard, or not feeling 100%, and I’ve had that “just push through” mindset.

With my Hashimoto's diagnosis I’m taking a holistic approach and combining medicine, nutrition, supplements and lifestyle changes to tackle the disease. I value each of these areas hugely and think all of them are beneficial.

I also value my family and friends and often lean on them in challenging times.

What do you do to manage stress?

I love escaping to Marlborough where my parents are based at least a few times a year to reset.

In terms of managing day-to-day stress, my strategy is to stop, ideally get some fresh air and then reflect, review and refocus.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

I usually go to bed at 10pm. Since having Isabella I’ve become a very light sleeper.

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

I usually light a candle and have a relaxing shower. Followed by watching a Netflix show in bed.

Isaac loves really intense shows but they don’t wind me down! Friends and Schitt’s Creek are reliable ones I can watch over and over again.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

I’m a realistic person and I always identify the best case and worst case in a situation. I keep a positive mindset and strive for the best always.

When things don’t go to plan - I always try to learn and grow from the situation as much as possible.

Favourite free stress-buster?

Get out in nature! I love a sunrise or sunset walk.