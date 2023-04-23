Brand spanking: Carpenter finds innovative new use for upcycled rimu

A carpenter and a creative are giving discarded rimu framing, sidings and furniture an erotic new lease on life.

Turning timber into titillation is the name of the game for Paul, who only provides his first name, and Lil Christoffersen​, who run BDSM paddle business Medusa Paddles out of an Auckland workshop.

Flogging the spanking paddles for little over a year, Paul says the business got its start after a suggestive Christmas gift-giving game amongst friends. Instead of the typical Secret Santa, they opted for a sightly more bawdy option.

“It started by a bit of a joke at a Christmas party. A friend suggested we do a dirty Santa instead of a secret Santa, so you had to bring something dirty,” he says.

“So, I thought, ‘well I’ll make something’. Mucked around in the workshop for a bit and made the first Medusa paddle accidentally. They were a hit.”

Christoffersen, the creative, caught wind of Paul’s project and “mocked up a brand and a logo without me knowing, to say ‘these paddles are cool, what if we did it like this?’ So, Medusa was born.”

While Paul isn’t hugely into the BDSM scene himself, his passion lies in the paddles’ production.

“I actually got into it through the wood-working side.”

His “three fates”, as he calls them, are the paddle, which resembles a small cricket bat, the more demur stinger, and the crop-like welter. They're all hand-made, retail for between $50-$80 and are currently sold via Instagram or at the Wellington speciality shop Covenant. The original paddle is currently the bestseller, he says, but often after trying one type customers return to sample the lot.

All the models are made from reclaimed rimu which Paul sources from online auctions, builders’ merchants and offcuts piles; he says the amount he uses “is a drop in the bucket.” On occasion timber torn out of old state houses might be used too, he says.

Malila CHRISTOFFERSEN From left: the paddle, the stinger and the welter.

“It’s all recycled rimu timber that would otherwise be destined to burn, or go into landfill.”

Avoiding wanton waste is one thing, but Paul says the swirled grain of rimu lends itself particularly well to a bedroom device that is not only pleasurable, but is also easy on the eye.

“When it’s broken down into small quantities, the variety is startling. No two paddles ever come out the same. There’s so much variation between them even though they’re all arguably from the same tree. I love it.

“It’s a long-lasting timber too, so the paddles themselves live a ridiculously long life.”

At the moment Paul sells a “handful” of packages a week, with the courier van making regular appearances at his doorstep to pick up deliveries, which he says is a “super cool” feeling.

Malila CHRISTOFFERSEN Paul preparing a paddle in his workshop.

He has a varied customer base.

Paul says what his business has demonstrated is that a topic once considered taboo has become mainstream.

“What I’ve really loved about this journey is just how mainstream the conversation [about sex] can be. This is an area that was very taboo, [but now] there’s an increasing willingness to have these conversations.

“Even myself this is not a conversation I would have openly had too many years ago... It’s everyone, people of all ages, people of all genders, people of all backgrounds.”

Paul says at the end of April a website will go live where customers can shop online for the products.