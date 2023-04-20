Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a Gen Z culture reporter for Stuff.

COMMENT: Earlier this year, while setting up my tent with a friend on a soggy festival campground, a once all too familiar ding rang through the air.

My friend, abandoning the tent mid-mission in the rain, tells me it’s “time to BeReal”, the prompt of the once-viral photo sharing app that had built its brand on the promise of creating an authentic social media space.

The words came out of my mouth before I could stop myself, probably a bit too judgemental than necessary – “You still use BeReal?”.

There was a time in 2022 when, as soon as their phones flashed with a BeReal notification, my friends would all raise their phones in sync and snap photos and selfies for the app.

I hadn’t realised until that moment on the campgrounds that it had been months since I had seen or heard anyone talk about BeReal, let alone make the time to take their photos for the app.

The app was poised to be the next big social media phenomenon, a supposedly refreshing change from the fantasy lives lived on Instagram and obsessive minute-by-minute sharing on TikTok by promoting authenticity, rather than curation.

BeReal was supposed to be the next social media phenomenon - what happened?

Despite massive growth, BeReal’s relevance in the social media world is fizzling out – what went wrong in the search for authenticity?

A dwindling usership

After first launching in 2020, BeReal found success across US university campuses due to a paid ambassador programme in early 2022 that marketed the app to an audience that was already social media savvy and active, according to the Business Review at Berkeley.

The marketing strategy worked, with the app exploding in popularity in mid-2022.

By October 2022, BeReal had topped 53 million downloads – but only 9% of Android users were opening the app daily, according to Tech Crunch.

The app was poised to be the next big social media phenomenon, a supposedly refreshing change from the fantasy lives lived on Instagram and obsessive minute-by-minute sharing on TikTok by promoting authenticity, rather than curation.

In early 2023, data from Business for Apps revealed BeReal’s daily users have already halved, from 20 million in October 2022 to 10 million in February.

A struggle to engage creators and brands

Because the app also has restrictions on posting and follower counts, there isn’t much opportunity for businesses or influencers to grow their brands on the platform.

In a report from Glossy, multiple beauty brands that use BeReal for audience engagement admitted they were struggling to build strong audiences on the app.

“We see, on average, 2-3 comments or reactions per post and have built a small fan base of around 100 followers on BeReal. A major downfall of the app from a brand POV is only being able to add up to 500 people to your account to view your BeReals,” said Brianna Bajek, social media specialist for hair-care company Not Your Mother’s.

BeReal's daily users had from 20 million in October 2022 to 10 million in February 2023.

On Instagram, the brand has nearly 150,000 followers.

With the promise of authenticity and sharing between friends at the heart of BeReal, influencers were also cut out from building their brands on the social media platform.

Instead, many TikTokers opted to create memes on the video-sharing platform instead – they could still use BeReal for content creation, but their content belonged to another social media platform.

By September 2023, TikTok released their BeReal clone TikTok Now, which had the same basic functions of BeReal, but users were given a longer amount of time to take their photos (TikTok now allows three minutes, while BeReal only allows two).

The false promise of authenticity

BeReal promised to provide a space for authenticity in our overly-curated social media landscape, but is authenticity truly what audiences want?

With one notification sounding off at different times each day, users were meant to be caught in the act of doing the mundane and encouraged to share these moments to their friends.

BeReal also only includes four time zones: Americas, Europe, West Asia, and East Asia, with Kiwi users lumped into the latter category, meaning users would be prompted to post their BeReal at awkward times of the early morning.

BeReal promised to provide a space for authenticity in our overly-curated social media landscape, but is authenticity truly what audiences want?

Perhaps we don’t actually want our social media lives to be real – we come back to our Instagram, TikTok, and FaceBook feeds to find something to talk about, to inspire emotion, whether good or bad.

Once in the mainstream domain, meme’d by TikTokers and Instagram users who flipped the app’s intentions on its head to move their curated lives somewhere else, BeReal became the one thing it was trying to avoid – just another viral trend to entertainment the masses, before the next shiny new thing came along.

Its human nature to want to present your best self to the world, to stand out amongst others and offer something no one else has. Although the app found fame for its authentic reputation, the quest for realness in a world that has become overly-curated ended up as BeReal’s downfall.