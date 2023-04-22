Sport commentator Taylah Johnson on what to watch this weekend

Taylah Johnson is making her basketball commentary debut in this season’s Sal’s NBL after having been part of the Sky Sport’s rugby commentary team for the past six years.

She is also an ex-international rugby player for Samoa, a former BMX national champion, a qualified lawyer and accountant, works as a strategic advisor for Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific, and is expecting her first child with husband and ex-Blues player Matt Johnson in July.

Favourite TV show

I absolutely love a good television series. I have too many to name but at present it has to be The Last of Us. I know what you’re thinking – really? A Zombie series based on a video game? But trust me – it is so good!

It’s not the blood and guts that has me hooked, it’s the amazing storylines within the story that are told so beautifully and really pull on your heart strings. Never in my life did I think I would have the tissues out, crying with each episode over a zombie apocalypse, but here I am!

Favourite restaurant

Eight at the Cordis. I am usually a quantity over quality person because I love my food, but at Eight you get both! You can find me lining up multiple times at the seafood and dessert station.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

This is a weird fetish of mine but I love grocery shopping. I never pre-plan my meals, I go to the supermarket and hope to get inspired by whatever produce is on special and get creative. My parents could make the most delicious meals out of anything in the pantry on any given day so I try to do the same.

But there’s always a single staple in my weekly shopping and that is Puhoi Valley Chocolate Milk.

Supplied “I get to live the dream by commentating live sport in some of the best competitions in the world.”

Book

After going to the University of Auckland and completing a bachelor of laws, I have done enough reading to last me two lifetimes so I have not picked up a book (other than the Rugby Almanack) since I graduated back in 2018.

Piece of art

I have never really appreciated art as much as I should have, but Mum used to paint when I was young and her Māori and Pasifika-inspired art is beautiful and makes me proud of my heritage.

Movie

Forrest Gump. An absolute classic. I remember watching it for the first time growing up and falling in love with it. I had to study it again in year 13 English, and realised just how great the writing of it was and how they managed to slip Forrest into so many historic moments in American history so seamlessly.

Item of clothing

My 18-year-old cousin Jayden passed away last year and my aunty encouraged us to take an item of clothing from his wardrobe to wear so that it wasn’t gathering dust and his memory could live on. He was super fashionable and had the best and most unique style! I took his oversized brown, yellow and green Polo Ralph Lauren button up polo jersey (similar to a long-sleeved rugby jersey) and I treasure it so much. It’s three sizes too big but that’s the style – right?

Getty Images/Supplied A few of Taylah Johnson’s favourite things.

Podcast

Radio NZ Crimes podcast – I always wanted to be a detective when in high school so I absolutely love true crime documentaries so this one is right up my alley when I’m doing long drives.

Smell/fragrance

Marc Jacobs – Perfect. My husband bought it for me to wear on our wedding day and I got a fragrance for him in return. It smells so fruity and summery and reminds me of one of the happiest days of my life.

Destination

Thailand. The food, the people, the beaches and the landscape are unmatched. I have been to Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Lanta, Phi Phi Islands and Chiang Mai and each time I visit, I fall in love just a little bit more.

Favourite song

It’s hard to pick your favourite as there is always a different one for every occasion. Whether it’s before a big game, on a road trip, at the gym or easy Sunday morning listening, everyone has a go-to. One song that never fails to put a smile on my face is Michael Jackson’s Rock With You.

Weekend ritual

Wake up, take the dogs for a walk with my husband, go out for brunch with our pooches then head off to commentate. I don’t often get much of a weekend to get things done, but I get to live the dream by commentating live sport in some of the best competitions in the world.

Person

My dad. I have always been a daddy’s girl. Some of my favourite memories were being dragged along to watch dad [Lauaki Ramsey Tomokino, currently team manager for Moana Pasifika] play rugby and then to watch him coach.

I would run the water onto the field with the key messages from Dad to pass on to the players and be his right-hand woman. I also used to race BMX and was a three-time New Zealand age grade national champion, and Dad would take me to training and travel the world with me while I chased my dreams. He has always been my number one supporter.

Job

Working at Sky Sport. I don’t even think I can call it a job – it’s a privilege. I get the best seat in the house week in and week out and get to talk to some of the best coaches and players in the world. I pride myself on my research and pronunciation on each game and want the viewers to leave the match feeling entertained yet educated! I’m pinching myself knowing that I now get to work on the Sal’s NBL.