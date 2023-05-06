'Is my life even real?': How Kiwi Josh McGregor is conquering the modelling world

Modelling was never on Josh McGregor’s radar, but ever since he was scouted in New York City, life has drastically changed.

He’s only been modelling a few years but Wellingtonian Josh McGregor has already walked the runways at New York, London, Paris and Milan fashion weeks and appeared in ad campaigns for Burberry, Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana in magazines such as Vogue and GQ.

New York-based McGregor, 22, tells Sharon Stephenson about meeting Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, being flown to Ibiza in footballer Lionel Messi’s private jet and what he misses most about Aotearoa.

Where did it start for you?

I was born in Wellington and raised on a lifestyle block in Whitemans Valley. My father owns a building company, Mum owns a hair salon and I’m the second of four children.

What did you want to do as a career?

I was really sporty at school – rugby, basketball, skiing – so that’s where I was aiming. But I also really loved design; my uncle is an industrial designer and I was inspired by him.

Didn’t you originally go to the US for a basketball scholarship?

In the summer of 2019, I arrived to tour different colleges to see which one I wanted to play for. I was hoping for Miami and to study industrial design.

But then you were scouted as a model?

My uncle was living in New York City at the time and his friend, a casting agent, suggested I would be good at modelling. I was signed to Ford Models the next day.

Had modelling ever been on your radar?

Never! In New Zealand, male models weren’t something I was exposed to so I’d never even considered it.

Supplied Josh McGregor was signed to Ford Models in 2019.

What happened after you were signed?

I wanted to be in NYC because that’s where a lot of the high fashion work is but in order to get what they call an extraordinary talent visa, I had to have 50 published images for 50 different clients. So I moved to Sydney for four months, then London for a few months and Milan for eight months, modelling for clients until I could get my US visa.

Did you get any training?

Not really. The agency told me clients were looking for authenticity and to be myself. My uncle and I watched videos of all the big shows to help me with my walk.

You’ve been based in NYC since mid 2021?

Yes but I’m constantly travelling to different fashion weeks and shoots. For example, I’m talking to you from LA where I’m working for a few days. Some models specialise in just catwalks or campaigns but I’m lucky enough to do both.

You also work across a range of clients?

I’ve done everything from Burberry to Nike and Zara campaigns.

Supplied “My weight does fluctuate because I love NYC pizza and can’t stop eating it.”

You must have met some interesting people along the way. Can you name-drop a few?

I met Leonardo DiCaprio at a movie premiere in LA and Brad Pitt at NY Fashion Week, Cara Delevingne at a Halloween party in NYC and Chris Hemsworth in Sydney. At my first ever fashion show, Gigi and Bella Hadid were in the audience and they came up to me after the show and said they really enjoyed it, which blew me away.

How did you end up in Messi’s private jet?

I was being flown to Ibiza for a big campaign, which I’m not allowed to name, and I’m not sure how it happened but it was on Messi’s jet. I was like, is my life even real?

Will you be buying your own private jet anytime soon?

Haha, no. I’m saving hard to buy an apartment in New York at the moment.

How tough is it to keep at the top of your game when the industry is so competitive?

Some models are competitive and can be jealous, but I don’t surround myself with people like that. I flat with another male model from Texas and most of our friends are models who support each other and share each other’s successes on social media [McGregor has 500,000 followers across his platforms].

Supplied “I still play a lot of basketball and surf, although the surf isn’t great in NYC,” says McGregor.

What do you do when you’re off the clock?

I still play a lot of basketball and surf, although the surf isn’t great in NYC. And I love to go free-diving in Miami. It means I keep pretty fit but my weight does fluctuate because I love NYC pizza and can’t stop eating it.

The agency would never say “Josh you’re putting on weight,” but they might remind me I’ve got a shoot coming up and have to be in my best shape.

What’s next for you?

I’ve got Milan and Paris Men’s Fashion Weeks in June as well as a few big campaigns coming out soon and a magazine cover, both of which you might see in New Zealand.

How often do you get home?

I try to get back every Christmas but only for a few weeks as Milan Fashion Week is in January. I’m from a really close family so I miss them, and my friends, a lot.

My friends give me a hard time – I’m currently appearing in a Lululemon campaign that’s also in New Zealand and friends keep emailing saying, get out of my shopping mall!