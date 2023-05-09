Nadine and Dan Higgins are finally pregnant, and terrified

Dan and Nadine Higgins want happiness to take over from fear as their pregnancy progresses.

WARNING: This story is about a podcast covering topics that will be upsetting for some, including miscarriage, stillbirth and infertility. A range of organisations can help. For support around miscarriage and stillbirth see wheturangitia.services.govt.nz. For support with fertility visit fertilitynz.org.nz.

It was the news they'd dreamed of, when they least expected it - but they've been too scared to celebrate it.

After a four-year struggle to make a baby, media couple Nadine and Dan Higgins are pregnant.

Revealing the development in this week’s special episode of their podcast, The Human Race, they admit they are “terrified” and have yet to give themselves “permission to be excited”.

“Because I know that it's not the getting pregnant - it's the staying pregnant and delivering a healthy baby at the end of it that is the outcome here,” Nadine says.

The couple have been public about their fertility fight. Inspired by positive feedback, they created the podcast to let others battling to have babies know they’re not alone.

Today’s episode features their typically authentic conversation about their journey, culminating - spoiler alert! - in their big announcement.

The pair explain on the podcast how they wrestled with the best way to share the news – and Nadine writes about this below.

Dan says the positive test came when work on the podcast was significantly advanced. They wanted to be upfront as soon as they felt confident the pregnancy would continue.

"We just wanted to be authentic, open, honest with the audience, because we don't want to hide this because it'd be nice for us to try and enjoy it as well," he says.

They also note that they're all-too aware of the problems that can occur at different stages in a pregnancy.

Says Nadine: “We've played our cards really close to our chests because [if we told people] we were just so scared that we were then going to have to turn around and tell all those people that we weren't pregnant any more.”

They discuss challenges posed by age, health, sexual orientation and plain bad luck, sharing stories of resilience, heartache and hope, to provide comfort and community to those walking an often lonely road.

“I am so very aware that hearing that people are pregnant can be hard when you desperately want to be," says Nadine. "So I hope [our news] is not too hard to digest for anyone who's following our journey. And I really hope that you do wish us luck, because we wish you luck. And we remain committed to the kaupapa, which is making this journey less lonely for those who are on it.”

Nadine Higgins writes: ‘There is still grief to be dealt with – but sharing helps’

We’ve become used to surprises over the past four years – of the ‘unexpected barrier’, ‘unexplained outcome’, ‘brick wall’ variety.

So, when the surprise became the very thing we’d been aching for, you’d think we’d be jumping for joy. Instead, there were no tears, no leaping – only fear.

After so many tests, drugs, and disappointments, it felt too easy. Like it could be a case of easy-come, easy-go.

So, we told no one, not even really admitting it to ourselves, a form of futile self-protection. When we told our families I felt like a fraud, like perhaps I’d just convinced myself it was real simply because I wanted it so much.

Last weekend, my mother-in-law bought our first piece of baby paraphernalia – some tiny baby grows - telling us it was time. She’s right - we’re almost halfway. But Dan found he couldn’t look at them and that hurt my heart.

There is grief to be dealt with after years of trying and while it might seem like this conveniently wraps up our story, the struggle stays with you.

But we have to try to let happiness take up more emotional real estate than fear. We know, through the overwhelming response to The Human Race podcast so far, that sharing helps – and we hope it does for us, too.

