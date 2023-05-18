Don't judge my big dog: What owners of large pooches want you to know about their pet

Dog walkers and their fur babies come from all over the Waikato to Day's Park in Hamilton.

They say the bark isn’t as bad as the bite, but when it comes to big dogs, the size alone can send many running for the hills.

Of course, not all big dogs are bad bogs, and we spoke to a panel of pooch owners to get their perspectives on the misconceptions facing their favourite furry friends.

Baloo

Supplied Atul Gupta and his dog Baloo.

When Baloo first came home with Atul Gupta, his wife assumed he had brought home a fully grown dog instead of a puppy.

A Great Dane, Baloo already weighed 13kg at 8 weeks old and was only going to get bigger – a truth Gupta’s wife found difficult to swallow.

Since childhood, Gupta’s wife had trouble interacting with dogs and other animals, her fear preventing her from going too close.

“My wife always found it difficult to deal with dogs – she was the one who would run for miles if she saw one,” Gupta says.

A lifelong dog lover, he couldn’t resist adding a fur baby to the family, and so, after a few lengthy discussions, Baloo forged a place in their home.

Supplied Atul Gupta's wife with Baloo.

While the family’s new edition was a struggle for Gupta’s wife to adapt to at first, within a month, she became a fully-fledged dog lover like her husband.

“He sat on her lap one day without her noticing, and she realised what she had been scared of since childhood,” Gupta says.

“Now, she can handle any dog, and she’s so confident with ours ... She even wants another Great Dane.”

Astra

Supplied Astra the Cane Corso.

She’s only a year old, but Astra the Cane Corso – an Italian breed of mastiff – already weighs an impressive 55kg.

Her loving owner Tobey Daf describes her as a sweet but aloof breed, who often finds strangers scarier than they find her.

“We either get people who are shit scared and pick their kids up and run, or we have people that have absolutely no fear and touch her without asking,” Daf says.

“We’ve had people be really in her face, and it’s made her to the point where she doesn’t want people touching her.”

Astra wears a Do Not Pet collar to let others know she’s can get frightened by strangers, and as a dog that is currently in training, she needs to stay focused on her owner without outside hands coming in to distract her.

Instead of assuming most dogs on the street are friendly enough to pat, Daf recommends asking the dog’s owner before approaching.

“She wasn’t like this as a baby, but people just didn’t respect her boundaries if we told them, and now it’s to the point where we have to say no, you can’t touch her if you don’t know her,” Daf says.

Ford

Supplied Ford is Melissa Cruz’s rescue dog.

Whoever said old dogs can’t learn new tricks has never met Melissa Cruz’s beloved pet, Ford.

He’s a rescue from the Bay of Islands who was on the chopping block before Cruz swooped in to take him as her own.

Before living with Cruz, Ford was a guard dog that was constantly chained up, leading him to develop issues with reactivity and being overly territorial.

Despite his past, Cruz says she has managed to train Ford out of his old ways – he has “manners” now, and can safely walk off-lead, a huge step forward.

But is there anything that scares Ford?

“He does run away from little dogs,” Cruz says.

Cashew

Supplied Cashew is a rescue mutt, and belongs to Chloe Seabourn.

Another rescue dog, Cashew’s owner Chloe Seabourn isn’t exactly sure what breed her dog is, but Pitbull associations are common.

“We knew what people would think about him, so we made sure we were training him from the start,” Seabourn says.

Friends were scared of Cashew at first, but after seeing him grow in an “extremely well-balanced” dog, Seabourn says he’s changed the minds of everyone who knows him.

“Don’t assume that just because you’ve seen a Labrador that it’s friendly, and that every Pitbull you see is aggressive,” Seabourn says.

“I always see little dogs barking, lunging, and jumping up at people, and I know Cash could never get away with that.”

Briggle

Supplied Briggle the American Staffordshire Terrier is Rachael Elliott’s big dog.

American Staffordshire Terrier Briggle’s number one priority in life is to “love on everyone”, according to his owner Rachael Elliott.

An owner of five rescue dogs, Elliott describes Briggle as a “big couch potato”, but says he is deemed “menacing” for being a Pitbull-type under legislation.

His owner reckons he’s anything but – he loves belly rubs, being snuggled under the covers, and even trips to the vet.

“I wish people would understand that all dogs are individuals, and not make generalisations,” Elliott says.

“I hate it that people think Briggle is scary, because he's such a lover. He's scared of our pet sheep. He rolls on his back so Stormii [Elliott’s smallest dog] can pounce on him. He just wants to love on everyone, and I feel sad that people assume big dogs are scary or dangerous because they thrive on love.”

How to approach a dog safely in public