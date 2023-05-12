TikTok's fake sign language trend is 'frustrating' Deaf Kiwis

Deaf Aotearoa gives a quick lesson on basic sign language greetings for New Zealand Sign Language Week. (First published September 2020.)

Tik Tok users from the hearing community are sharing their new signing skills with hiccups often appearing in their gestures and words being mistranslated.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Although the movement has helped to raise awareness, the Deaf community in NZ says they are being nudged out of conversations surrounding their own language.

Erica Dawson, NZSL Week co-ordinator with Deaf Aotearoa, says the frustration surrounding the amateur sign language teachers is that it is “cultural appropriation”.

“People who are not fluent in the language are learning a few basic signs are then deciding that they’re OK to teach our language, and social media is probably a vehicle for that,” Dawson says.

“It is frustrating, and our message is that you’ve got to learn the language from fluent Deaf users of NZSL – that’s the most important part. A person who wasn’t fluent in te reo Māori certainly wouldn’t become a teacher, so why do it for NZSL?”

TikTok has become something of a catch-22 for the promotion of sign language – although Deaf users are able to raise awareness and share their knowledge on the platform, those who are hearing tend to draw more attention.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff New Zealand Sign Language Week Coordinator Erica Dawson.

Jon Tai-Rakena is a Māori Deaf TikTok creator who posts lessons on signs and phrases in NZSL to the video-sharing app, and says the language is not just “English on the hands – it is a language in its own right”.

“I think people need to step into our shoes – when we speak about te reo Māori and tikanga, you know when you go into a marae that you need to remove your shoes and respect that protocol,” Tai-Rakena says.

“It’s the same thing in Deaf culture, we have particular protocol and ways of doing things that need to be respected to make sure our mana is upheld.”

He recalls a time when he spotted a video of a hearing person teaching their followers an incorrect sign for “transgender”.

“I’d never seen [that sign] before, so I was really disappointed to see that incorrect sign being used on social media,” Tai-Rakena says.

“I think there’s a danger in that ... It just distorts the language for your followers, so you’ve got to get the information from the source, and people who are fluent users of the language are also the models of the language.”

Stuff Jon Tai-Rakena, Māori Deaf TikTok creator, and Erica Dawson, of Deaf Aotearoa.

Despite these issues, Dawson encourages Kiwis to “give sign language a go”.

“Don’t be scared, don’t stop learning to sign – make a go of it, and we’re really supportive as a community, but it’s important to respect each other,” Dawson says.

“I know it can be nerve-wracking to come up and sign, ‘hi, how are you?’, and we’re really happy to help and give more signs and welcome new learners of the language.

“This week has been phenomenal – to see the uptake of NZSL on social media and various platforms has been incredible ... It gives me goosebumps.”