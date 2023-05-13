Aroha: 'He waited for me to be ready, which some people wouldn’t do'

Emmanuelle Souche, 32, is an administrator at QT Wellington. She is married to Florent Souche, 34, a chef/sommelier and GM of Venues for Wellington's Cinderella Bistro.

The couple live in Lower Hutt with their daughter Zuleika, 7.

Florent:

I was born in Lyon, in the south-east of France, and if you know Lyon you’ll know it’s surrounded by good food and wine. So it probably wasn’t a surprise that I went to hospitality school when I was 15.

That’s where I met Emmanuelle. We both started in 2005 and were friends for about five years until we decided we wanted a relationship. When Emmanuelle went to Panama on a year’s student exchange I missed her a lot.

What attracted me to Emmanuelle was her open-mindedness and dedication to her job. We share the same values with hospitality - we want to do better today than we did yesterday.

I knew before Emmanuelle did that we could be more than just friends. She wasn’t sure because she thought she was too young to settle down. She actually dumped me a few times. But I was willing to wait because I knew she was the one.

I was working at a Michelin-star restaurant in France when I proposed. My boss said, you keep talking about this woman, why don’t you marry her?

I bought a ring and when Emmanuelle came to my house I dropped the ring into a glass of Champagne. She didn’t notice it and was drinking so fast I thought she might swallow the ring. When she finally saw it she cried for 20 minutes and then rang all her family before she even said yes. I was standing there like an idiot waiting for her response!

I first tried New Zealand wine at a restaurant in France and fell in love with it. I said, I want to visit New Zealand. We finally moved here in 2013 and both worked at QT but in different areas.

In 2018, Emmanuelle left to open her own French café and then went back to university to study before returning to QT where I was effectively her boss. But we tended to work different shifts so we weren’t in each other’s faces.

What I love most about Emmanuelle is that she never, ever gives up. She wants to be the best at whatever she does and will give 110% of herself to anyone who needs it. She’s also got a great sense of humour and we laugh a lot. That’s the key to our lives – always being able to laugh together.

One thing that Emmanuelle won’t do, however, is admit that she’s wrong. Even if it’s been proven that she is wrong. She’s a little bit stubborn in that way. Our daughter is exactly the same. Sometimes the two of them gang up on me. But we have a happy life and are so glad to live in New Zealand.

Emmanuelle:

I’m from the south of Lyon, from a family of six children raised by a single mother. I was the only foodie in my family and they were surprised when I decided to go to hospitality school.

That’s where I met Florent. We were boarders so we went home on weekends. We met early in our first year and had the same friend group.

When Florent told me he wanted more than friendship I wasn’t keen. I was so young and wasn’t ready for a relationship. I’d only had one boyfriend before Florent. He was sad when I told him and wouldn’t talk to me for a while, which was hard. Five years after meeting I realised I wanted to be with Florent so we decided to give it a go.

Florent’s sense of humour has always been a drawcard. Plus he’s a very respectful person. He waited for me to be ready, which some people wouldn’t do.

I was 23 when we came to New Zealand, initially for a year. When I was growing up we had a Kiwi student stay with us which is how I knew about this country. I still keep in touch with that student.

It was hard being here on our own, especially when Zuleika was born and we had no family support. We’ve also gone through some stressful times over the past eight years getting our residency.

Every year we had to apply for a new visa, which cost us so much money. We were also scared to put down roots in case we had to leave. But two years ago we got our residency, which meant we could finally move forward with our lives.

But the nightmare of the past eight years has made us closer. We became a real team and have a special bond. We know we can get through anything and we’re each other’s biggest supporters.

We got married in Wellington in 2015. I found out that I was pregnant so we thought we should get married. It was a very small wedding at the registry office. But it was perfect for us.

When Florent is unhappy, we all know about it because he keeps talking about it! But that’s mainly at work, he’s more chill at home. Florent works long hours and has really high standards.

We don’t have rituals like date nights or weekends away. Instead, we cook a nice meal and Florent will choose a nice bottle of wine. We prefer to do things as a family, rather than just the two of us. Florent is a wonderful father and my best friend. The three of us are a really close unit, which I’m proud of.