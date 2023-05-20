Aroha: I proposed in the meat section of the supermarket

Nic Beets and Verity Thom are both psychologists / relationship and sex therapists, who have been together for 43 years.

Nic Beets, 61, is a clinical psychologist / relationship and sex therapist who runs a practice with his wife Verity Thom, 62, also a psychologist/relationship and sex therapist. The couple have two children, Ryan, 27, and daughter Elena, 25 and live in Waihi Beach. Beets’ first book, Make Love Work, a practical guide to relationship success, is out now.

Nic:

I was 16 when I met Verity. She was organising blind dates for her friends for the Auckland Girls’ Grammar School ball and I was set up with one of her friends. But at the pre-ball party I started talking to Verity and we got on well. We shared the same sense of humour and really “got” each other.

Verity later called to ask me out and we went to the Topp Twins’ first Auckland gig. It was great but pretty loud so we didn’t get to know each other as much as I would have liked.

Verity was heading to Germany for a year on an AFS scholarship so we had a pretty intense few weeks together before she left. We were walking near a waterfall when I had an epiphany that we were soul mates.

We wrote a few letters while she was away but it wasn’t as easy to stay in contact as it is now. When Verity came back, I surprised her by being at the airport with a huge bunch of flowers. I’m 6ft 3 [1.9m], so I stood out in the crowd.

We were together 10 years before I proposed – in the meat section of the supermarket! I wasn’t planning to propose but we were talking about marriage and I said, why don’t we?

We weren’t going to get married in solidarity with our gay friends who weren’t able to marry at that time. But we planned a party for our 10th anniversary and it eventually turned into our wedding in the garden at home.

Supplied “One ritual we have is to shower together each morning... If we go a few days without it, we notice it.”

We’re a very “coupley” couple – we live together, work together and do most of our leisure activities together. We started doing stand-up paddle-boarding and surfing a few years ago and it became such a focus that we moved to Waihi Beach.

Being psychologists doesn’t necessarily help our relationship because everyone is blind to themselves. Where our training can help is that we know problems are solvable, that we can work them out.

Verity is incredibly caring – I’m well looked after practically and emotionally. She also has supernatural powers in terms of drawing people out. It’s a family joke that Verity will get the whole life story of the supermarket checkout operator. She’s adventurous and energetic and we’ve had many great adventures together.

One ritual we have is to shower together each morning. It’s not particularly erotic or sexual but is about making the time to be present with each other and stay connected. If we go a few days without it, we notice it.

Very early on we made a conscious decision that this relationship was important and that we needed to work at it for it to grow.

Supplied The couple moved to Waihi Beach a few years ago to pursue stand-up paddle-boarding and surfing.

Verity:

I can still remember the moment I first met Nic. It was like being struck by lightning when he walked into my house.

Nic was big and manly but also witty and emotionally intelligent. His mother was Danish and his father was Dutch so he had that kind of European sophistication about him. He had on an amazing suit and a velvet bow tie, which he wore well.

I always say, the first guy I ever fell for was awesome so why wouldn’t I hold onto him?

Two weeks before I went to Germany, Nic said we had to cool it because I needed to spend time with my family. It was very hard. I remember buying a print of Picasso’s Blue Nude, scribbling a note on it and leaving it on his doorstep. We later had that print framed and it hung above our bed for years until it fell apart.

Three months after returning home, we were living together. I wasn’t fussed about having children, I wanted to travel and experience the world.

Supplied “The first guy I ever fell for was awesome, so why wouldn’t I hold onto him?” Verity says.

At the end of a five-month sailing trip to the Caribbean we said to each other, that was an adventure, what new adventure can we have? We thought kids would be an adventure, and we had so much love to give them.

Our life has been gritty and real and because we met so young, we’ve grown up together. We’ve been together 43 years, married for about 33, so we’ve shared so much. Nic really is my best friend.

People think that because we’re psychologists we know all the relationship tricks. But therapists are really civilians when it comes to their own relationships.

Both of us came from families with messy relationships so like many people, we didn’t get a good grounding in intimate relationships. To have a long-term happy relationship and a loving stable family takes work and that’s what we’ve had to do.

Nic is unbelievably caring, he takes risks, is flamboyant and exciting but also sensitive. Nic is a feminist in his values and understands women’s repression.

Supplied “Nic really is my best friend.”

On the flip side, he can be pedantic and can get hung up about accuracy. He’s a wordsmith and I’m a highly functioning dyslexic so there can be issues. Nic can also sometimes be a bit too harsh on himself.

We’re team players and we work well together, whether that’s in our careers, sailing a boat or packing for a trip.

The secret to a happy relationship is being willing to learn the things about yourselves that your relationship is trying to show you, so that you can own and take responsibility for your unhelpful behaviours rather than focusing on your partner's issues.