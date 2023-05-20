From laundry to love: Chris Parker's life hacks for young adults

Chris Parker has strong views on the importance of a good clothes horse, amongst other things.

Navigating that period of early adulthood from 18 to 25 can be tricky. So Newsable has roped in comedian Chris Parker to give those people in that phase of life some tips.

The 32-year-old actor has some “niche” life hacks including the importance of shelling out for a relatively expensive item that’ll help with your laundry, which was a big focus of Parker’s through the chat (another laundry-related tip is correctly described as “cheaper than therapy”).

Parker, who is going around the country with his Lots of Love show, also has some very unscientific, but very funny, views on what you can tell about a person from their preference of chip flavour.

(I like) salt and vinegar, I love to like burn my tongue off and I love the jaw tension.”

If you happen to come across Parker in the wild, pretend you don’t like green onion or ready salted if you want the conversation to continue.

“If someone's like green onion (is my favourite), you know probably not to talk to them any more.

“Or ready salted like, where's your fun? You're ready to go to the retirement home.”

More seriously, he has advice for flatting, and he also discusses the importance of taking it easy on yourself in your 20s, avoiding comparing yourself to your peers, and the advice from the Topp Twins about getting to the truth faster.

