Aroha: We found love in Finland, and started our life in Rotorua

Trevor Weir, 49, is the co-founder/MD of Rotorua Duck Tours. His wife Anu Weir, 43, is a wellness coach from Finland who recently published her first book, Balance for Life – a Guided Journal for Women.

The couple and their three sons Luukas, 13, Niko,11, and Tomas, 4, and rescue dog Boston, live in Rotorua.

Trevor:

I’m originally from Central Otago but lived in Guam for a while and after university moved to London and Holland for six years where I worked in banking and telecommunications.

I’d been single for a few years when I met Anu in Finland at the wedding of an Australian friend. The night before the wedding we were at a nightclub and three girls were walking towards me. Anu was in the middle. But chatting to a Kiwi guy at 1am was beyond their English skills, so they just giggled and wandered off. The next day at the wedding, who should be sitting opposite me but Anu.

She was definitely my type – an attractive brunette with a lovely smile. We clicked from the word go. Anu was living in southern Finland at the time so invited me to visit. I had my flight booked back to London but was sitting in Helsinki Airport thinking, “if I can change my ticket then I’ll go and see her”.

As luck would have it Easy Jet allowed me to do that with no cancellation fees so we spent a few days together, which was the start of our relationship.

Shortly after, I’d planned a trip to Greece with a mate, Shannon. Anu wrongly thought Shannon was a female so got a bit jealous. On our first night in Greece I jumped into the pool with my phone, wrecking the phone and losing Anu’s contact details. I had to track them down via someone else.

At the time, Anu was training to be a police officer and said if she passed the exam, that would be it for our relationship as she wouldn’t leave Finland. I think she deliberately failed so that she could come to London with me.

We moved to New Zealand in 2002 and my brother and I set up Rotorua Duck Tours a year later. There is an element of homesickness sometimes for Anu but she appreciates that New Zealand is where her life and family are.

She comes from a really close family of 10 children so that can be hard for her. We try to get to Finland every few years and last year spent six months there. It’s important for the kids to understand their mother’s culture.

Anu is a beautiful person – caring, funny and kind. She always puts others first, which can be stressful on her physically and mentally. But exercise has always been important to us and if one of us is stressed, the other will say, go for a run, which usually helps. Life with young kids and two businesses is busy but every night I kiss Anu goodnight and we go to sleep holding hands.

Anu:

I’m from a small rural town in Finland and spent three years training as a beauty therapist. But I’d always wanted to be a police officer so I did a year of military police corporal training to help get into the police.

I was three months out of a three-year relationship when I met Trevor. My cousin, who was getting married, told me there were several single guys coming to the wedding so she needed single girls to make up the numbers.

In the church Mum said to me, “that guy keeps looking at you”. It was Trevor who must have recognised me from the night before when he’d passed me in the nightclub, very drunk, and said: “What do you reckon, babe?” I was driving that night so I wasn't drinking, but it was late and my English wasn’t great so I ignored him.

The bride had singled out Trevor for another cousin but I was seated opposite him. I asked my cousin if she wanted to swap seats but she was sitting next to an Australian male model, so she was happy.

I was young and had only travelled to Sweden at that stage so was attracted to Trevor’s confidence and how well travelled he was. When I was at beauty school, we had to plan a wedding scrapbook and I’d cut out pictures of people I’d considered attractive – funnily enough, the guy I’d picked looked like Trevor. He was also fit and healthy and that’s an interest we’ve always shared.

Trevor almost tricked me into coming to New Zealand. I thought we were coming for three months and it ended up being for much longer. To be honest, I wasn’t impressed with how cold New Zealand houses were! I sometimes feel lonely and miss family and friends.

Trevor isn’t terribly romantic - if he buys me flowers I wonder what he’s done wrong! But he gets the big things right. For example when we were in Finland, he looked after my mother and renovated her house. He goes above and beyond for people. We did our MBAs together and he was so supportive of me, as he was when I wrote the book.

We have the same life values, from wellness to hard work and resilience. We do a lot together, including having a sauna a few times a week. Saunas are common in Finland so we’ve put one in at home, which is our place to de-stress and connect with each other.

But we also give each other time and space. Everything starts with self love and self respect. So I go off and do my exercise and he does his – we both need that time to ourselves.