6 things you'll find in chef Sean Connolly's shopping basket

Born in Yorkshire, UK, but cooking for us Kiwis for a very long time, chef Sean Connolly is the man to watch in any kitchen.

As well as more than 30 years in the game, he’s fronted TV shows and opened restaurants here and overseas, including Esther at Auckland’s QT Hotel. We asked the hospitality hero to share a few of his favourite things.

READ MORE:

* How to live like a king this King's Birthday weekend

* From meatballs to cheese rolls, these are New Zealand's best regional culinary specialties

* The mystery of the Harry Styles-themed pop-up that never popped up



Favourite Movie

For me, it's Dog Day Afternoon starring Al Pacino. The film tells the story of an ex-soldier who robs a bank in the early 70s to raise money for his boyfriend's gender change so they can get married. It's a love story that goes terribly wrong.

What I find most fascinating is how ahead of its time the film was in addressing these issues. Even 50 years later, the story remains relevant. It's a brilliant movie and based on a true story.

Favourite restaurant

My favourite restaurant in the group is Esther, located at QT Auckland, which I named after my grandmother. It holds a special place in my heart, being a Mediterranean restaurant that I try to keep as interesting as possible.

We serve retired dairy cow, which is a Spanish tradition in the villages around San Sebastian, and a deliciously warm, sticky treacle pudding that comes from my family heritage.

Supplied Clockwise from left: Sean Connolly’s favourite film, pudding, podcast and song.

Podcast

I really enjoy Reverse Cowboy - the hosts are hilarious, but fair warning, it's triple X rated and not for the faint of heart. Their personal life stories are outrageous and definitely make for an interesting listen.

Song

I have an eclectic taste in music, particularly when it comes to the playlists at my restaurants. We play everything from liquid drum and bass to nu-disco in the evenings, and I always aim to create a lively party atmosphere in my venues. Currently, my top pick is Heart Attack by Bronson.

Piece of art

To be honest, I've always been fascinated by astronauts ever since I was a young kid. Currently, I'm really enjoying Simple Life by Karen Cantuq.

Supplied Simple Life by Karen Cantuq, Jeffery Archer's As the Crow Flies.

Book

﻿I read As the Crow Flies by Jeffrey Archer 35 years ago. It's a story about a young boy who rises from poverty to wealth. Nowadays, we often discuss the concept of manifesting, but when I was growing up, I believed in visualisation and the importance of showing up to work every day. This book served as my inspiration.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

Lately, I've been experimenting with intermittent fasting and the keto diet. I've always had trouble maintaining a consistent weight, fluctuating like a yo-yo. Right now, my shopping basket includes bacon, eggs, avocado, raspberries, baby cos and lemons.

Favourite TV show

At the moment, I'm hooked on White House Plumbers, a dark comedy that's both hilarious and absurd. I'm a big fan of dark humour. The show delves into the Watergate scandal's behind-the-scenes.

HBO The cast of White House Plumbers.

Favourite destination

For me, it's anywhere in Spain. The country has so many layers of history and culture that have been a huge inspiration for me.

Weekend ritual

I love taking my 1989 V12 XJS for a spin and then settling down to read the weekend papers.

Person

I have three favourite people: Eliza, 24, Kiera, 22, and Toby, 19. They have been my favourite people since they were born, and together they form one unit that I absolutely love!

Job

I've been fortunate to have had some amazing opportunities, and for the past 15 years, I've been self-employed. I absolutely love what I do and the job I've created for myself. My favourite thing about it is putting myself out there, meeting interesting people, and taking risks.