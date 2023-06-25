Green flags, red flags: A glossary for modern dating

Whether you’re stepping into the dating world for the first time, or trying it out after a long term relationship, there are ways to increase your likelihood of having a good experience.

Melody Thomas is the host of The Good Sex Project podcast.

OPINION: Modern dating is rife with ghosters, f…boys, love bombers and more. When every seemingly-nice guy is potentially a soft boi​ in disguise, and any expression of affection possibly a way to get you under the thumb, how are you supposed to know who to trust?

The Good Sex Project’s Melody Thomas shares some of the red flags and green flags she’s learned about in the series.

When I was last single, Aotearoa didn’t have a “dating culture.” Dating was something that happened in American movies: here in New Zealand, we just got drunk and found somebody close by to go home with (and after that, if we woke up and the other person wasn’t too bad, it became a relationship).

But dating apps have completely changed the game. Whether you’re looking for a long term relationship or a one night stand, Tinder, Bumble or Grindr are likely the first place you’ll turn to, and the embarrassment associated with using the apps in their early years has pretty much disappeared: why be embarrassed about doing something that everyone else is doing, too?

There are a lot of benefits to online dating: the ability to screen potential dates ahead of time, the way people can be upfront about what they’re looking for, and can have sometimes-difficult conversations about romantic and sexual expectations ahead of time.

The exposure to people with different viewpoints and backgrounds. But there are also downsides: the endless admin. The bad dates. The wading through a sea of bathroom mirror selfies, dead fish or pig photos with no bio attached.

Not to mention the ways that digital technology has further enabled shitty dating behaviour (albeit with snappy new names) like ghosting, zombie-ing, breadcrumbing, benching and love bombing (see glossary).

STUFF/Stuff Melody Thomas, host of The Good Sex Project.

It can all seem a bit scary, but whether you’re a young person first stepping into the dating world, or an older person trying it out following the dissolution of a long term relationship, there are ways to increase your likelihood of having a good experience.

These include learning about red flags, green flags and red-flags-that-look-and-feel-like-green-flags (the worst kind), as well as understanding how your own upbringing and previous relationships have impacted your attachment style and ‘schema’ (more on that in a sec).

A ‘red flag’ is a warning sign that can indicate a problem, miscommunication or future challenge, and they run the gamut from fairly obvious (like aggressive or disrespectful language, insisting on not using a condom, or the unnervingly common act of ‘surprising’ a sexual partner with a rough sex act like choking or slapping) through to harder-to-pinpoint manipulation techniques like love bombing, negging and gaslighting, which all have the potential to leave the person on the receiving end feeling confused, reliant on the person manipulating them, and doubting the validity of their own experiences and feelings.

If your relationship and experiences with another person feel hot and cold, leave you feeling confused, undermined or anxious, you’re better to cut your losses early.

“You want someone that is interested in you and curious, and who follows up,” says Melbourne-based psychosexologist Chantelle Otten, when I asked her about ‘green flags’, or signs that someone is likely to approach relationships in a healthy and mature way.

Other green flags: they’re attentive and active listeners, you leave dates with them feeling excited and curious about next steps, they speak about other people in their lives - including their ex-partners - with empathy, and they’re good communicators.

“What is it that you can notice from their level of communication that you go, okay, even when there's been challenges, I can see that there is growth, and this person has… a good healthy mindset around human imperfection,” says Otten.

It’s also important to remember that when it comes to a healthy sex and dating life, you are also part of the equation. How would you rate your self-worth? What’s your attachment style, and how does that affect your ability to connect, communicate and reinforce boundaries?

If your emotional needs weren’t met as a child, do you understand the ‘schema’ (or unhelpful patterns of behaviour) you developed to cope, and how they might make you vulnerable to toxic or manipulative partners?

“If you can get yourself to a place where you have a bit of confidence, and understand your nuances, what turns you on, or doesn't turn you on… and what your inner child is looking for, all that can help you… avoid narratives that are not that healthy,” says Otten.

Finally, Otten recommends seeing somebody who, at the very least, is open to the idea of therapy.

“Because at the end of the day, things are going to get tough, and you're going to need some help. So I think that it's super important to have someone who is open-minded about asking for help, and being vulnerable about their own shortcomings,” she says.

“You need to have a partner that’s willing to grow.”

Glossary of modern dating

Love bombing: Lavishing praise, attention or affection on somebody, as a means of influencing or manipulating them. What makes love bombing hard to spot is that it can feel like a green flag: like the person is just really into you. But its purpose is to make you reliant on the love bomber for external validation and the dopamine hits that go with it, and to make you feel obligated to them (as in, “‘I can’t break things off, they’ve been so nice”). Beware the love bomber - their affection never lasts.

Negging: A technique used by ‘pick up artists’, which entails giving somebody a backhanded compliment designed to shake their confidence and make them reliant on your approval (though often framed as flirty and harmless).

F…boy: A modern-day womaniser. A guy who sleeps with women with no intention of taking things further.

Soft boi: A guy who comes across as sensitive and “not like other guys”, often with alternative interests, but who is really just a f…boy in disguise (see also: the “emotional conquistador”, as identified by the writer Tracie Morrissey).

Gaslighting: A type of manipulation where an abuser attempts to sow self-doubt and confusion in their victim’s mind by denying the facts and invalidating their feelings. If you’ve ever been told you’re being “too emotional” when you’re sure you were being quite reasonable, or had someone repeatedly call into question your version of things, to the point where you feel like you’re losing it: chances are, you’ve been gaslit.

Ghosting: Abruptly cutting off contact with someone without giving them any warning or explanation for doing so. Ghosting is pretty common in the dating world, and while it can be disrespectful and somewhat harmful, it can also feel to some people, especially women and gender minorities, like the only way to exit a situation that’s starting to feel concerning. However, if it feels safe and you have the resources, it’s good to explain to somebody why you’re cutting off contact, so they don’t need to live with the ‘why?’

Zombie-ing: When the person who ghosted you comes back from the virtual dead, resurrecting the digital relationship and acting as if they never went anywhere.

Breadcrumbing: This is the modern equivalent of stringing someone along, using just enough digital attention to keep someone engaged, without ever committing. Conversations with breadcrumbers are often short, superficial and one-sided, and can be a sign you’ve been “benched”.

Benching: When someone is kinda into you, but not enough to commit, so they keep you around in case options A and B don’t pan out - you’ve been benched.

The Good Sex Project from Stuff and Popsock Media, made with the support of NZ on Air and sponsored by Hell Pizza is at stuff.co.nz/thegoodsexproject or wherever you get your podcasts.