Aroha: We fell in love making YouTube videos

Fernando Suen, 27, is a content creator/Instagrammer who works mainly for global luxury brands. He lives with his partner Stefan Klein, 32, a sales consultant for World, in an inner-city Wellington apartment they share with Suen’s sister and her partner.

Stefan:

I was born in Romania and was part of the wave of Romanian babies adopted by Kiwi parents in the 1990s. My parents adopted me and my sister when we were two months old.

They were missionaries and we grew up in quite a religious family. I wasn’t taught about sex or homosexuality and didn’t understand what it meant to be gay. So I really only came out when I was 22.

My first partner was from Germany, over here on his OE. I followed him back to Germany and while the relationship only lasted a year, I ended up staying in Germany for 4 and a half years because I loved it there.

I’d previously met Fernando through work and remember being at an event where he kept staring at me. I’d also seen his videos on YouTube. We kept in touch on and off while I was in Germany and when I came back in 2020 we caught up.

I didn’t really know what I was doing with my life and was a bit hesitant about moving from being friends to something more because I didn’t want to go through another heartbreak.

When I eventually got over my fear that it could go wrong, everything fell into place. We get along so well and it’s an easygoing relationship.

But we’re very different people – Fernando is an extrovert and goes at 100 miles an hour whereas I’m more introverted and am more of a homebody. If I have two days off I’d rather stay at home watching YouTube and scrolling though expensive houses on Trade Me, dreaming about which one I’d buy if I won Lotto.

Supplied Their ability to support and push each other out of their respective comfort zones only strengthens their bond.

Because of Fernando's work he gets invited to lots of events which is helpful because it pushes me out of my comfort zone. I do enjoy them and get to meet some interesting people. Although I was so grumpy at a recent event where I couldn’t relate to anyone - they were all so false that I wanted to go home.

I also push Fernando out of his comfort zone. I’ll say, I’ve bought tickets for this concert or comedy show and we’re going. I try to find things Fernando wouldn’t think of doing.

He works so hard and can get really stressed about doing things perfectly. Fernando will have an idea and want to execute it as soon as possible. He really needs to learn how to take time for himself and be a bit calmer. I’m helping him find a better balance and chill out a bit more.

We have the same goals – to one day get married and have kids. The plan is to eventually adopt a Romanian child if that’s possible.

Fernando:

I’m originally from Hong Kong but moved to New Zealand to study when I was 13.

After school I did a fashion design degree at Massey University but decided I liked the marketing side more than the design side, so that’s when I started to get into social media and content creation.

I knew I was gay from when I was young and preferred playing with my sister’s Barbie dolls rather than toy cars.

I had two boyfriends before Stefan. I first met him when we worked together six years ago. We were both making YouTube videos at the time so I knew who Stefan was, but didn’t meet him until David Jones where he worked in menswear and I worked for Chanel.

Supplied Stefan and Fernando have clear shared goals, including marriage, children, and potentially adopting a child from Romania.

We stayed in contact when Stefan was overseas and when he came back he started helping me edit videos for my content.

We started hanging out more and more and eventually it was a case of, why don’t we give this a go? We moved in together four months later.

For me, the attraction is Stefan’s personality. A few years ago I would have been all about the looks but as I get closer to my 30s, it’s about who someone is. And Stefan has a great personality – he’s kind and really listens. He’s also amazing at calming me down when I get stressed.

Plus, he’s able to handle all of me, which is important. I’m so busy and outgoing and that’s not for everyone. Previous boyfriends haven’t wanted to be on social media or attend events with me. But Stefan is happy to support me, and will come along to events. He also offers suggestions for content.

It’s almost as though Stefan can read my mind. He knows when I’ve had a hard day at work and will give me a big hug and cook me dinner. I can’t cook but Stefan loves to, so that works well. I want to learn how to cook, so I can make Stefan a meal for his birthday.

My love language is gifting so I like to find special things for Stefan or suggest outfits that he might like. But I don’t style him, we style each other.

Stefan’s only negative is that he stays up till 1.00am or 2.00am scrolling through TikTok on his phone which can keep me awake. We need to get into the habit of going to bed much earlier.

But we’re really happy together and have the same goals. We’d like to do the usual things such as travel but also get married and have kids one day. I want three – one of mine, one of Stefan’s and an adopted baby.