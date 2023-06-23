Gwyneth Paltrow's bizarre chocolate line name revealed in government documents

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has apparently been planning a chocolate line called 'This Tastes Like My Vagina'.

We all know chocolate and candy turn any bad day into a good one, and that fact is apparently even true for 'wellness' guru Gwyneth Paltrow, who notably needed cheering up after losing "half a day of skiing" in 2016.

That's according to documentation from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which is where the actress-turned-mogul's lifestyle brand Goop filed a word trademark application for "chocolate" and "candy" products.

A rose by any other name would not smell as sweet as Paltrow's viral US$75 (NZ$120) ﻿This Smells Like My Vagina candle, nor its follow-up This Smells Like My Orgasm, and Goop has seemingly followed that line of logic with the proposed name of its potential chocolate and candy line.

If the trademark application is successful, Goop customers could soon somewhat join the ranks of Brad Falchuk, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

Yes, Paltrow's trademark application for her chocolate and candy line is for the name "This Tastes Like My Vagina".

What, exactly, does it taste like? ﻿The world might not know for a while – the application was filed by Goop on May 21, 2020, and more than three years later, it's still "under examination" by the government agency.

Paltrow's Goop filed the application in May 2020.

What we do know is that, according to Goop's website, Paltrow's ﻿This Smells Like My Vagina candle's scent is one that's "funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected" with "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed".

Per Goop, the goal of the brand's viral candle, which is currently out of stock, is ﻿"to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth".

It's still 'under examination', with the applicants having filed five times for an extension to submit their Statement of Use documentation.

This Smells Like My Orgasm, meanwhile, is "a fitting follow-up to that candle – you know the one – this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that's sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive."

It's lucky Paltrow's application went in when it did, as it seems an Alabama-based craft brewery and distillery also wanted to jump in on the actress' viral vagina action.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, almost one year after Goop filed their trademark application, Ghost Train Brewing Company, which is based in the state's city Birmingham, filed one of their own with the exact same wording.

Paltrow, pictured here with former Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen, has been pedalling 'wellness' for years with her brand.

Their application for a beer, distilled spirit and fruit-based cocktail line ﻿was filed on March 15, 2021, but on January 14, 2022, it was marked "dead" due to a lack of or delayed response to the office.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.