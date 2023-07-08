Aroha: They were introduced because they had 'the same name' - then they fell in love

Flavia Spena, left, and Piere Flavio met in Rome and moved to Nelson in 2017, where they set up a cheese business ViaVio.

Piere Flavio (Flavio), 53, is a former rugby player from Italy who co-owns the Nelson-based cheese label ViaVio with his wife Flavia Spena, 63, who previously worked as the CFO of luxury Italian jewellery company, Bulgari. The couple moved to Nelson from Rome in 2017.

Flavio:

As a child in Rome I was always sporty and spent five hours a day training for pentathlons. But then a friend introduced me to rugby and that was it.

I studied accounting but was also playing rugby and ended up at Benetton Treviso with guys like John Kirwan and coaches such as Wayne Smith. Wayne actually organised for me to play in Christchurch in the Italian off-season and I came back two years later to play for Marlborough.

I was 35 when I met Flavia in 2005. We were on our way home from rugby training and a friend suggested we stop for dinner. It was also a dancing venue and he said his friend Flavia would be there as she did Latin American dancing. He said she was a bit like me in that she was social and liked nice things.

I’m not a dancer but I liked watching Flavia dance. I’d been single for three years when we met. I thought Flavia was pretty but also really interesting. She had this huge job and travelled a lot. She was 10 years older than me but we had a lot in common and the conversation was stimulating.

We exchanged numbers and started dating. We weren’t young so didn’t see the point in waiting. There wasn’t any big romantic proposal like you see in the movies – we’d been living together for four years and one night over dinner we said to each other, why don’t we get married?

We had a huge wedding – 450 for the dinner and 700 for the cake and dancing. I was coaching rugby by then so all my team came.

Supplied Flavia Spena and Piere Flavio married in Rome, in front of a huge crowd of family and friends.

We were back and forth to New Zealand for rugby and realised there was a lot of opportunity here. Neither of us had any experience making cheese but we both liked eating it! We saw the great quality milk and no-one at that time here was making fresh Mozzarella so we bought a company started by Italians and a year later fully owned it.

Flavia’s best qualities are that she’s very kind and generous. She’s also incredibly clever and is determined and strong – if Flavia wants to do something she will.

We were both brought up Catholic so have the same family values and traditions. And we’re really social – at our family home in Rome we will host 100 people for lunch. Good food and good people are at the heart of everything we do.

Both at work and at home, we have our own strengths. For example, Flavia doesn’t cook or clean but I’m a good cook and like cleaning. She does all the organisation and I look after the practical side of things.

Flavia

I was born in Tuscany but moved to Rome when I was 16. I studied economics at university in Italy and the US and spent 25 years as an senior executive at Bulgari. It was a big job and I was constantly travelling all over the world.

Supplied Flavia’s job as a senior executive at Bulgari took her all over the world.

I was coming out of a three year relationship when I met Flavio. I used to do salsa dancing and a mutual friend of ours suggested we should meet. He said, you have the same names and common interests and you’re both sociable, so he got us together.

When Flavio told me he didn’t dance, I lost all interest in him. I was there to dance and he was only there to eat pizza! But we started talking and got on well.

To be honest, marriage wasn’t at the top of my list. But we’re both Catholic so it seemed a natural next step.

I didn’t know anything about rugby before I met Flavio but he taught me and now it’s a great community to be part of.

I was enjoying my job in Italy but was ready for a change and needed something less stressful. We had come to New Zealand so many times for rugby and made lots of friends here. We’d never worked together before but we said, if we can survive this then we can survive anything.

And looking back, we’ve actually done so well – we moved to the other side of the world, started a business making cheese when we knew nothing about it and we even learned to drive on the other side of the road. We work well as a team.

Supplied “Our relationship works because we’re very independent and give each other space,” says Flavia.

Flavio is a good guy. He likes people and will do anything to help others. He’s also sociable - our door is always open. His other great strength is that he’s good at thinking outside the box. I’m very organised and structured but Flavio will come up with all sorts of creative ideas and solutions.

His only issue is that he doesn’t prioritise. There will be urgent things to do at work and he’ll start cleaning the factory or doing something that isn’t necessary. He needs to be more organised.

But our relationship works because we’re very independent and give each other space. Flavio will go to the pub with friends and I’ll go to the movies with my friends. We love doing things together such as having dinner with friends and travelling, but it’s good to have that balance and have our own interests too.

It’s also important not to hold onto things. We will argue but then it’s over and we don’t hold onto grievances or grudges. It’s much better to let things go.