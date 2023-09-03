Web obsessions of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s

Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust and Enable are teaming up to provide all of OCHT's 2300 tenants free internet. (First published May 2021)

It can be hard to imagine a time when the online world wasn’t pervasive and all-encompassing, but the bright backgrounds and animated gifs of the early internet are etched in the hearts of those that lived through it.

We hit up the people who were there, to find out what online obsessions reigned in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

1990s – Magenta, dancing rodents and no stranger danger

Auckland-based Debbie Larkins, 44, worked for an ISP in the 1990s and remembers the early internet boom as being, “friends with a lot of random people”.

It was the age of chat functions like Internet Relay Chat or message service ICQ, and chat acronyms such as asl (age, sex, location) and brb (be right back) were penned.

And friendships were made with strangers, including one memorable ICQ friend of Larkins’, “Red Jello Man”, who only ever spoke as if he was made of red jello.

Those friends were also made through browsing online journal sites like Diaryland or Livejournal, which she never wrote, but was a big reader of.

“We were just kind of looking for people online that were much like ourselves.”

When asked to sum up the decade online, Larkins recalls, “a lot of magenta on black background, or textured backgrounds.”

Wayback Machine The Hamster Dance became a hugely famous site in the late 1990s.

It was also the decade of “dumb trends” that lasted, like the infamous dancing baby or hamster dance, which featured rows on animated hamsters and other rodents dancing.

“That s... lasted forever. It was a way to relax in the evenings. You couldn’t be connected all the time because you had to make a phone call.”

2000s – Online dating, social media and 9/11

Auckland-based writer Dylan Reeve worked in the internet space in the early 2000s, but recalls “leisure time” online as being, “just kind of surfing”.

Websites like Fark.com – a community website which collated links to strange and quirky stories and allowed users to comment, or Metafilter – a community weblog (“a bit like what reddit is but earlier and less garbage”).

It was also the decade he met his wife, through dating website NZ Dating, in 2003.

“At that stage it was a bit weird, it wasn’t a common way to meet people,” he said.

Most memorable for Reeves, though, was while news websites existed early in the decade, they weren’t equipped to handle the sheer traffic to come on September 12 (NZ time), 2001.

“[When I woke up], all the mainstream sites were on their knees, they’d died basically. They just couldn’t handle the traffic.”

MetaFilter When news websites crashed after the September 11 attacks, users took to community-driven site MetaFilter to get information.

Instead, Reeves turned to a Metafilter thread for all his information, where users were pasting snippets they’d caught from stories before sites crashed, or from local television networks.

“It’s a bit like what Twitter would have responded to, an event like that, although the volume would be unimaginable.”

Reeves worked in an IT field and recalls finding “the most famous person” he could on MySpace – a social media platform that was “quite exciting” at the time.

“I messaged David Hasslehoff [and offered to make a custom page]”. Hasslehoff replied saying yes, but when pressed for more details and photos did not respond.

“I almost had the chance to make David Hasslehoff’s MySpace page.”

2010s – Tweets, retweets and online mob mentality

Growing up in Nelson, comedian Guy Williams was “really slow” jumping online, but quickly found himself deep in the social media boom of the 2010s.

It was a time that having “good internet” was a life hack. Sites like Wikipedia came in handy for university assignments and good video content could be checked out before anyone else knew it even existed.

Williams’ biggest 2010s obsession, however, was Twitter which was a major source of information for the comedian who says during the “fun and enlightening” days of Twitter early in the decade, he was exposed to unfamiliar perspectives and views.

Matt Rourke/AP For much of the 2010s, comedian Guy Williams was obsessed with Twitter.

With the boom of Twitter, though, also came obsessions with retweets and likes and Twitter popularity became “wildly addictive”, despite there being, “something truly messed up about fighting for love-hearts and the approval of strangers”.

And there was the boom of online mob mentality. Williams recalls being obsessed with having the funniest, first and “most outrageous” take.

There was one instance on X Factor NZ (which aired its first season in 2013) where Twitter “caught fire” over the judges being mean to a contestant.

“We responded to the bullying by bullying the judges 300 times worse than the bullying they did in the first place. It was insane.”

He got himself into trouble by taking a joke “too far” a few times, but says he improved and learned from his mistakes.

He finally realised he needed to, “reassess his addiction”.

He’s since moved on to reddit.