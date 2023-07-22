Aroha: They were uni students who found love at first pint

Brad and Grace Kreft have “always worked well together; having that ‘on the same team’ approach is one of the secrets to our success.”

Grace Kreft, 36, is a former lawyer turned co-owner/general manager of Angel Delivery, a gift delivery business. She is married to Brad Kreft, 36, a social media content creator. The pair have a five-year-old daughter Demi and a nine-year-old dog Heidi and live in Greytown in the Wairarapa.

Grace

I was born in the UK but moved to Wellington when I was 10.

I had come out of a messy relationship just before meeting Brad in 2006. We were both in our second year at Otago University – I was doing law and arts and Brad was studying design. I’d broken up with this guy at the end of our first year and then had an amazing summer in Australia so I wasn’t looking for another relationship.

We actually met at The Cookathon, an O Week event at the old Captain Cook Pub that was basically an all-day drinking marathon. We were both with our friend groups but it felt like we were magnets because as soon as we saw each other we were drawn together.

We had a mutual friend and we both separately said to her, who is that person? She introduced us and we spent the rest of the day talking. It wasn’t just a physical attraction but we clicked personality-wise too.

Supplied “We have similar goals and values for the way we live our lives,” says Grace.

Things got serious pretty quickly but we didn’t move in together until our fourth year as we both had group flats that we liked.

We moved up to Wellington after uni and I worked in corporate law for a few years but it wasn’t really me. When we headed to London for our OE I got a job in a bakery which I loved. When we got back I knew I wanted to have my own bakery so I opened two Sweet Cakery and Bakery shops in Wellington which I ran for five years.

Brad joined me full-time in the second year and it was great working together. But in 2018 the time was right to sell as Demi was born and we wanted another challenge so we moved to the Wairarapa which has been the best move ever.

We have similar goals and values for the way we live our lives. We both work part-time and work from home as much as possible. It sounds cheesy but we’re best friends who want to spend as much time together as possible.

We have the same day off each week so that we can go for a coffee or brunch. We also do TV-free Tuesday nights when we play cards or hang out.

Supplied Brad, Grace, and their five-year-old daughter Demi.

Brad’s sense of humour is his best quality. No-one makes me laugh the way he does. He’s also pretty chilled whereas I’m more frantic and have a lot going on in my head.

But we’ve been together since we were 19 so we’ve grown up together and know each other so well. That includes knowing when the other is having a good or bad day and which buttons not to push!

Brad:

I hadn’t really had any major relationships before I met Grace. I was enjoying uni life and being away from home too much.

We met through a mutual friend during O Week and were immediately on the same page. I don’t think I had a type back then but Grace was gorgeous and was easy to talk to. There wasn’t one single moment when I realised that she was the one for me, but over that first year it just happened slowly.

Supplied Grace and Brad married in Wānaka in 2011.

We were living in Wellington when I proposed. We’d talked about marriage for a while and Grace had picked out a ring so one morning I made her breakfast and laid it out on a picnic rug on the floor. I put the ring next to it and she spotted it straight away. We got married in Wānaka, where my family are from, in January 2011.

What I love most about Grace is how driven and ambitious she is. I’m more laid-back but Grace just gets on and gets stuff done which I find inspiring. She’s achieved some great things with her career and it’s been cool to watch her grow. She’s also a great role model for our daughter who can see what her mother is achieving.

Grace is pretty easy going and a lot of fun. We’re not great partiers, we love being at home enjoying the simple life. We have the same sense of humour so that helps. We’re also on the same wavelength when it comes to life’s big stuff, things like politics and what we want our lives to be.

Supplied Brad and Grace moved to the Wairarapa after their daughter Demi was born.

I work from home and Grace tries to work from home as much as possible because we want to be there for Demi and also because we genuinely like being together. On our day off we go out to eat or for a walk. We never seem to run out of things to talk about.

Grace’s only bad point, if you can call it that, is that she can sometimes be too sensitive. She can tear up at the slightest thing. It’s why we don’t watch the news any more because the depressing stories can upset Grace too much. She could do with being a bit stronger but that’s how she’s hard-wired, I guess.

When we worked together at the bakeries, there was no sense of Grace being the boss and me her employee. I did most of the deliveries and made the cake toppers but we made the big decisions together. We’ve always worked well together; having that ‘on the same team’ approach is one of the secrets to our success. Being honest and respecting the other person are others.