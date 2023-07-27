Newsable today: women are more likely to fall down stairs, according to study

This might be an impressive staircase, but if you’re a woman in your 20s science says you need to watch your step.

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: Why the disappearance of Yanfei Bao is being treated as a homicide, plus what’s the deal with rent prices at the moment, where did China’s former foreign minister go, and why women are more likely to fall down stairs.

Mōrena, welcome to Thursday, can you believe it’s August next week? I certainly can’t!

Science. Women. Stairs.

An unusual trio, but one that is important to talk about.

Why? Because a new study done in the US says women in their 20s are more likely than men in their 20s to fall down stairs.

The research, from Purdue University, found women are most likely to be distracted when tackling stairs because chances are they are multi-tasking (when are we not), wearing poor footwear (read: high heels or sandals), or holding something (GIVE! US! POCKETS!).

I, for one, have not fallen victim to stairs of late because I always approach with caution. The reason being, simply being Imogen Wells puts me at a higher risk of falling.

But reading this did make me realise I’m not a multi-tasker. Or at least I do not believe I am. So I’m hoping you can help me out here - do you multi-task? How do you multi-task? What are these multiple tasks you are doing? Because I feel if I have some solid examples, I will be able to decide, definitively, whether or not I am a multi-tasker.

Flick me an email with your examples - imogen.wells@stuff.co.nz

Side note - last time I asked for emails.. I gave.. The wrong.. Email.. Address..

Apologies. I promise that one is correct.

To the show.

Police are now treating the disappearance of Yangfei Bao as a homicide investigation - a tragic update, after she was last seen mid last week. Stuff reporter Blair Ensor has been covering the disappearance since day one, and joins us to discuss what it was that made Police make that call.

Our favourite economy guy, BNZ’s Mike Jones, dials in to chat renting and explains why rents are climbing, and when (or if) we’re likely to see them fall.

China’s former Foreign Minister has disappeared without a trace - in fact the only reason he is ‘former’ is because he’s disappeared and instead of detailing why he has or where he is, the Chinese government has simply replaced him. And it gets weirder - he’s been replaced by the guy he replaced. Confused? We try to make this as un-confusing as possible by chatting to the Washington Post’s Asia Pacific Editor, Anna Anna Fifield.

Have a lovely day, if you can or haven’t yet, make sure you catch a FIFA match - even though the Football Ferns lost, I had the greatest time being at the game and soaking up the atmosphere.

Speak soon,

Imo

