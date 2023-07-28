Newsable: would you pay $80,000 for a pair of sneakers?

These custom-made sneakers for Apple employees were a one-time giveaway at a conference, according to Sotheby's website

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

If you’re a US mens size 10.5 and after a pair of custom-made, Apple-branded white sneakers with an air-cushioned heel, then Sotheby’s is currently selling the shoe for you.

Oh, but did I mention they’ll set you back $80,000? Does that change your mind at all?

They are brand new, still in the box, apparently come with complimentary shipping, and there’s even an alternative pair of laces, if that helps justify the cost?

According to Sotheby's website, the shoes are “ultra-rare” and were a one-time giveaway at an Apple sales conference during the mid-90s - but how does an auction house go about pricing something like this?

READ MORE:

* 80 million year old Dinosaur egg among fossils, artefacts to go to auction in Auckland

* Basketball legend Michael Jordan's game-worn Nikes sell for record amount at auction

* Nike running shoes sell for $650,000 at collectable sneakers auction



Newsable speaks with Webb’s luxury accessories manager, Jess McKenzie, to find out more - below is an edited transcript of that interview (which you can listen to in full here.)

What factors do you look at, when you’re valuing something like this?

We look at factors like availability and rarity - whether it’s a common thing to appear on the secondary market. We’re also looking at things like the craftsmanship and the actual quality of the time, and its condition. In general, something that’s in new condition will fetch a higher price than something that’s been well used.

$80,000 for a pair of sneakers sounds ludicrous, but to you, in your business, does it sound ludicrous?

Not necessarily. I think people who are very passionate about something will pay whatever it takes to acquire it.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.