Aroha: I loved NZ, so it was always at the back of my mind to marry a Kiwi

Sam Forbes, 33, is a chef/baker and founder of Wellington’s Shelly Bay Baker. He is married to Bryony Cunningham-Pow, 31, who is currently on maternity leave from her job as a portfolio manager in the public sector. The couple live in Wellington with their daughter, seven-month-old Audrey.

Sam: I’m one of nine kids and started my food journey in a Welsh fish and chip shop when I was 11. I’d seen New Zealand on TV and always wanted to come here, so after a three-year relationship ended when I was 18, I booked a one-way ticket and spent a year in Queenstown.

I was working for Caravan, a Kiwi restaurant in London, when I met Bryony. I was 22 and enjoying the London hospo party scene so had a lot of flings but no relationships.

I wanted to come back to New Zealand but couldn’t easily get another work visa so it was always at the back of my mind to marry a Kiwi! I was constantly flirting with the waitresses, hoping to get a Kiwi girl to marry me.

Bryony started at Caravan about eight months after me. We became really good mates and I never thought of her in a romantic way, even though we’d often sleep in the same bed after a night out, but with all our clothes on.

I’d gone to Wales for Christmas and Bryony drunkenly called me. I thought, she must like me to call me. A couple of months later we crashed into bed, again with our clothes on, when Bryony said, ‘F… it’ and she kissed me. We pretty much moved in together after that night, initially a single bed in a room with three other couples because London rents were insane.

We knew that we wanted to move to New Zealand so one night at dinner Bryony said, why don’t we get married to make the visa process easier? Of course, we loved each other too.

We moved to Wellington in December 2013 and started the bakery in 2017. At the beginning, it was just the two of us. I loved working with Bryony and was disappointed when she finished her studies and got a job in her field but it was a good decision because it means we can have relationships outside the business.

Getting married a year after being together gave us a deep bond and sense of trust. We hit a rough patch when we started the business and I was spending all my hours working. We got counselling and it only took a few months to get back on track.

Bryony loves to please everyone and make sure they’re okay. She’s incredibly caring and patient but will often put everyone before herself. She also doesn’t like to take risks, which is the opposite of me. But we work because we’re committed to each other and will do whatever we need to do. We’re also not the kind of people who easily give up on things.

Bryony: I was halfway through a psychology degree at Victoria University but it wasn’t sitting right with me so a friend and I decided to have a break and go travelling.

We arrived in the UK in 2011 and it took me about a month to find a job at Caravan, a restaurant owned by some friends. I started as a waitress and then got into an operations manager role and stayed there for the two years I was in the UK.

When I left Wellington I was still in a relationship but after a few months in London it started to wind down because it was clear that we were both moving on.

I was looking for a partner because I’ve been in relationships since I started dating and had never really been single. I was always looking for a companion to hang out with.

I liked Sam as a person but he wasn’t my type which could be why I didn’t see him in a romantic light for a while. He’s tall, which I like, but he was quite skinny and pasty and a bit geeky! Now I think he’s a beautiful man and I tell him that all the time.

Sam is incredibly driven and always said he wanted to own his own business before he was 28. He achieved that, opening the bakery when he was 27.

I was doing my masters degree so I worked in the business part-time. It was important to support him and I’m comfortable in that support space.

But I wanted to ensure we had another income stream so after I graduated I got into the public sector and now the business is at the stage where I can step back completely.

Sam is one of those people who is his own person and never worries about what other people think of him. I’m a bit of a people pleaser so to see someone like that is refreshing. I wish I had his confidence.

He’s also really kind and relaxed. I’ve never seen him wound up or angry which is unusual in a kitchen where things can get intense. But he’s fast-paced and has high standards which he expects everyone to reach.

Sam goes through these phases where he gets really passionate about a hobby such as sailing, kite surfing or collecting speakers and then gets bored with it, which can be a bit frustrating. But we have a huge respect for each other and are a real team. We created a business together and even when we did 12-hour days we were driven to make it work.