Aroha: Fax machines kept our long-distance romance alive

Despite distance and “a lot of cultural clashes early on”, Bryon and Helen’s love for each other remained strong.

Helen Kaveney, 56 (Ngati Rarua, Rangitāne o Wairau) is a Wellington communications manager. She is married to Bryon Alexander, 53, a retired commander in the US Navy/law student. The couple have two children, son Connor, 23, and daughter Rhiannon, 21. They live in Raumati South with Byron’s mother, Reba Alexander, and their dog Milo.

Helen:

I grew up in Wainuiomata with four sisters and one brother and left for London when I was 26.

I’d had a 10 year relationship with my first boyfriend but we broke up before I moved overseas and I was 100% happy being single. The Christmas of 1997 I arranged to meet Mum and two sisters in Hawaii.

My sister Yvonne and I were sitting in a bar in Honolulu when Bryon came over to us and said something rude like, everyone around you is dancing and you two look like you’re dressed for church! I told him to ‘F off’ but he kept coming back.

I kept rebuffing him and said to Yvonne, this guy is driving me nuts but Bryon made me laugh, was eloquent and intelligent and he blew our minds with stories about working on a nuclear-powered submarine. He was in great shape and had a beautiful smile so when the bar closed, we went to another bar and I eventually said to Yvonne, you can go now.

We were sitting on the beach as the sun was coming up and Bryon said he’d cook me breakfast. I asked if he could cook eggs benedict and back then he’d never heard of it so I said forget it, I’m going back to the hotel. But we had another date before I went back to London and kept in touch - back then it was via phone calls and faxes.

Bryon flew to London on the following Valentine’s Day and turned up on my doorstep with a bunch of flowers, which was so romantic.

Supplied “There was something about Helen’s spirit that intrigued me,” Byron recalls about their first chance meeting in Honolulu.

We had a long distance relationship until I got pregnant. When I was six months pregnant I moved to Florida where Bryon was based. The morning after I arrived, he cooked me eggs benedict that his landlord had taught him how to make.

We had a lot of cultural clashes early on because African Americans can be more direct than Kiwis and that honesty can sometimes be brutal.

We lived in the US for 16 years but moved around a lot whenever Bryon was deployed. He did a year in Afghanistan and 18 months in Japan which was hard as I was raising the kids on my own with no family around and studying for two degrees.

Byron has such a generosity of spirit that he’ll help anyone but is also considered and thoughtful, really noticing people and remembering things about them. We’re both experiential in that we love having experiences with family and friends and travelling around New Zealand in our tiny caravan which gives us a sense of togetherness. As well as partners, we love and respect each other as friends.

Supplied Helen and Bryon had a civil union in Florida, followed by a wedding in Chicago and a wedding in New Zealand.

Bryon:

I was born in inner-city Chicago around drugs and absent fathers but I rose above it and ended up doing three degrees and working for the navy.

I was stationed on the USS Columbia in Pearl Harbour when I met Helen. I’d been single a year but, randomly, had previously dated a Kiwi in Hawaii so I knew about New Zealand and loved the accent.

We were at this bar with young marines and pumping music when I saw these two women having an intense conversation. I said to them, the library is two blocks away, because they were dressed like librarians! But Helen intrigued me so I was pretty persistent.

She wasn’t my type, though. As an African American man, I liked curvy women but Helen was as thin as a rail. She also had short hair and I like long hair. But there was something about Helen’s spirit that intrigued me.

When she went back to her hotel after I didn’t cook her eggs benedict I was pretty disappointed. I had spent all night with her but couldn’t close the deal!

Helen came to a colleague’s leaving party with me the next night and she fitted right in. We had a real connection on an intellectual level. I was smitten.

Supplied Bryon proposed to Helen in her mother’s house in Wainui.

I’m pretty traditional so I wanted to ask Helen’s brother, the patriarch of the family, for her hand in marriage. I flew to Sydney but her brother was like, I don’t care, ask her not me! I had a friend hook me up with a ring from Chicago and I proposed to Helen in her mother’s house in Wainui. Her sisters gave me a hard time and told her not to marry me! It took a while for us to understand our different communication styles and now we’re all close.

We had a civil union in Florida so that Helen could stay in the US and then had a wedding in Chicago for my family and one in NZ for Helen’s family.

When Helen moved to the US it was hard because I was often away for work and she was bringing up the kids on her own. But her resilience is what I love the most about her – Helen can take whatever’s thrown at her. She’s also open to change: I wanted six kids and Helen didn’t want any in the beginning but she’s such a good mother. She’s also beautiful and has a great fashion sense.

Helen can be a bit of a princess and we come from different backgrounds which has left us both with scar tissue. But we talk a lot and have been to couples therapy five or six times which really helps.