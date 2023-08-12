Lizzo dropped from Super Bowl Halftime consideration in the wake of dancers' sexual harassment and abuse claims

Lizzo’s grand scale performance opportunities appear to be coming to a close as the abuse lawsuit by several of her dancers continues.

As shocking claims of abuse and sexual harassment by Lizzo continue to circulate from her dancers, the artist has now officially been dropped from the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show.

Lizzo, 35, is currently being sued by three dancers for sexual harassment and weight shaming, and is claimed to have created ‘a hostile work environment.’

An NFL insider told DailyMail that “the ensuing backlash over the allegations has prompted the organisation to immediately drop Lizzo from Super Bowl Halftime Show contention - having previously had her name in the mix as one of the front-runners for the 2024 spectacle.”

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal.”

Lizzo vehemently denies all the allegations, but having long marketed herself as the body positivity queen, the lawsuit claims levelled by her dancers of the star’s abuse via “sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment”, hit hard.

Whilst already being actively cancelled by fans, being cut from Super Bowl performance contention means missing out totally on a career-defining moment.

With the last Super Bowl raking in approximately 113 million viewers worldwide according to Nietsen, it’s a super-sized loss for the star’s now rapidly tanking career.

Known for featuring only the world’s best and brightest, the Super Bowl Halftime festivities are an iconic performance opportunity and milestone achievement for musical artists.