Kiwi caker baked 'intensely vanilla' cake for Cyrus Hollywood wedding

It took her six hours to finish her two-tiered creation for Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's wedding in Malibu.

A Kiwi baker who was tasked with making the cake for Miley Cyrus’ mum’s wedding said the event was “everything you'd expect” of a Hollywood celebration.

Jordan Rondel, otherwise known as the Caker, posted the double-decker dessert to her 71,000 Instagram followers, writing “it was an absolute” honour.

Tish Cyrus tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell in August at a ceremony held in Malibu.

Rondel told Stuff she had been briefed to make a nut-free, gluten-free, “intensely vanilla” flavoured cake for the occasion.

It took her six hours to finish the two-tiered creation that also featured smaller frosted cupcakes.

In August, Rondel made the “heartbreaking” decision to close her Auckland premises which had propelled her career as professional baker.

It hasn’t held her back from making inroads in her new home Los Angeles. Rondel collaborated with Chrissy Teigen last year with a “sticky” carrot cake.

Months later, the star introduced her own line of baked goods that had appeared to be markedly similar to Rondel’s creation.

Rondel said that she had previously been connected with Miley Cyrus by a friend for a specific project making allergen free cakes, and the wedding invitation followed.

“It’s cheesy but the beautiful thing about LA is that magical feeling when you wake up that anything could happen.”

Rondel said it had also been heartwarming to see the reaction from New Zealanders following a post about the dessert on social media.

The Caker/Instagram US actress Chrissy Teigen has partnered with New Zealand baker, The Caker on a new cake mix.

“People love to see fellow Kiwis doing well. I feel really supported by the community back home.”

At the Cyrus and Purcell wedding, daughter Miley was reportedly the maid of honour.

The bride wore a corseted, floor-length lace gown accompanied by an even longer veil. Purcell kept it casual in a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and black trousers.