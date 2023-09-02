Scusi! What's up with Kanye West's naked Italian getaway with his Aussie wife?

Welcome to Pop Tart, our semi-regular rundown of what’s scorching hot in the world of pop culture – from movies to memes, and books to fresh looks.

Italy: it's the birthplace of pasta, pizza, and, now, paparazzi photos of Kanye West’s bare bottom.

The rapper and his Aussie ‘wife’ Bianca Censori, who may or may not have been sourced from a Kim Kardashian lookalike factory, have spent the last month terrorising Italian locals by refusing to leave anything to the imagination.

With the couple’s breasts, bums, and feet spotted in seemingly every Italian city, we can only assume Italy’s president Sergio Mattarello will be on the phone with Joe Biden soon – so, what’s up with this nude getaway?

Wait, what’s the sitch on this love story?

With all the Kanye West news that has come out in the past 12 months, you can be forgiven for missing his sort-of wedding announcement – but an entertainment reporter never forgets.

West and Censori, who works as an architectural designer at Yeezy, reportedly tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony in January.

Not much is known about Censori’s personal life, apart from Daily Mail reports that the 28-year-old grew up as an ‘It Girl’ living in a wealthy Melbourne suburb.

It’s unknown if West has made a trip down under to meet Censori’s family, but if Australian Opposition leader Peter Dutton has anything to with it, West can say goodbye to his chances of setting foot in the outback.

Since their marriage, the couple have mostly kept to themselves until this infamous Italian holiday that may just prove more controversial than whatever happened at the White Lotus in Sicily.

What are they up to in Italy?

Since arriving in the country in early August, West and Censori have been hitting a number of hot spots in Italy with outfits that are pushing both fashion and social boundaries.

Censori in particular has been making headlines with her go-to tights and bra combo, which she pairs with white heels (and, sometimes, underwear).

Sights of the Aussie’s chest and bum in the conservative Catholic country have even led some to call for public indecency fines to be slapped on the couple – in Italy, indecent dressing can see a maximum fine of NZ$18,202.

What’s up with all this skin?

I wish I knew the answer, but all I can say for sure is that either Italy is very hot at the moment, or Censori is just keen on showing off her collection of tights.

Of course, she isn’t the only one shaking off the layers – West has been spotted parading around in bare feet, like a true husband of an Aussie would.

The internet hasn’t exactly responded well to images of the rapper’s feet, but perhaps a Sunday morning in a rural Kiwi grocery store might change some people’s social expectations.

Oh, and his bare bum was photographed while the two were taking a boat ride in Venice, because for some reason the rapper had his trousers around his legs while holding his wife in a compromising position.

Hang on – what happened on that boat?

That information is between West, Censori, and God.

Has Kim K said anything?

Kardashian herself hasn’t spoken on her ex’s very publicised holiday, but an alleged “insider” has told The Sun the reality star is feeling a bit jaded.

“Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca - like, how will she explain it all to the kids?” the insider revealed.

“She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right.”

Getty/Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kim Kardashian herself hasn’t spoken on her ex’s very publicised holiday, but an alleged “insider” has told The Sun the reality star is feeling a bit jaded.

Again, spending more time with some Aussies and Kiwis might change people’s minds on the bare feet situation.

The insider also suggests Kardashian, who owns her own shape-wear brand and has influenced global consumerism and fashion for more than a decade, may be upset by Censori’s outfits.

When will this vacation finally end?

Not soon enough.