Kiwis can laugh at ourselves - we just don't do it via 'banter'

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: One of the downsides of moving to NZ from the UK as a teen is that it tears your soul in two. One part of you settles in this luscious, green rock, the other half is always drifting around a spiritual airport departure lounge, waiting to catch a plane back to some mythical ‘home’.

But the upshot is that, being both Kiwi and not quite Kiwi, it gives you a very useful dual perspective on matters of national importance. Like when an internet debate kicked off last week dissecting whether Kiwis could laugh at themselves.

In the previous few days, a Facebook group post for British expats in NZ went viral for asserting that Kiwis are a glum bunch who can’t banter and therefore take themselves too seriously.

It hit a lot of nerves. Both among British expats who agreed and native Kiwis who violently disagreed. But let’s back up a second and look at exactly what Kiwis are accused of.

Stuff Verity Johnson.

It’s not a new complaint for British people, who seem to think they invented witty repertoire, to accuse other countries (historically America but more recently New Zealand) of not having a sense of humour because they can’t ‘banter’.

Now, I agree. Kiwis can’t banter.

Not if you’re referring to that ritualistic trading of insults upon first meeting someone, that British people seem to see as an endearing test of ‘spirit.’ And Kiwis just find straight-up rude.

I’ve watched many, many British men try to call Kiwi blokes a shortass or a dumbass in a genuine, wildly mistaken attempt at male bonding. Only to get a look back that says, “keep going and I’ll throttle you to death with a tramping sock”.

But it’s not because Kiwis can’t laugh at ourselves, rather because we are obsessively over-polite. Culturally, we never took off the corset of 19th-century British middle-class manners. And so we don’t find the practice of insulting your way to affection funny.

But this doesn’t mean we don’t like to laugh at ourselves. We do. Take it from me as an MC, I spend each weekend getting hundreds of Kiwis to take the piss out of ourselves.

Actually, I’ve never met a bunch of people who are more eager to dissect their own national eccentricities.

We dig our weird reputation on American talk shows, our sassy Police Twitter, our international-headline making obsession with Bird of The Year, or designing a new flag and everyone chooses the one with a Kiwi shooting lasers out of its eyes.

9 Honey Shelly Horton reveals passengers who 'man spread' on her flight, forced to make herself 'smaller'

So yes, we can laugh at ourselves. But no, banter isn’t the way to make us do that. And it never will be because of the Moa in the room; we’re petrified of other people laughing at us.

It’s the seismic fault line that runs under the tectonic plates of this country’s psyche. And it makes faux-insulting the very worst way to earn our friendship.

See we love, and are also deeply embarrassed by, our status as the world’s weird goblin cousin. And we’re terrified that everyone else is doing better than we are, which makes us hyper sensitive to any critique of us as a nation. So banter makes us feel like being told off by our older siblings.

So if you try to insult-your-way-to-affection route, we’ll just act like a younger sibling, run to our room, slam the door and say, “GO AWAY, I HATE YOU!”

The secret is to position the joke as though you’re one of us.

See, bonding with Kiwis means understanding that Kiwis want you to join in. We want you to be one of us - and to like us. So if you can learn to stop acting like a Brit pointing out weirdness, and think like a Kiwi celebrating shared eccentricity, you’re in. And you’ll find out how deeply, darkly, committedly funny we can be – especially when it comes to ripping ourselves to shreds.

You just have to be in the tent, laughing at how bad we all are at camping. Not outside the tent, acting like the supercilious Scout leader laughing at our wonky pegs and poles.