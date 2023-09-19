We live in a dog-privilege world

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Anyone who has ever been on a school trip knows that nothing interesting ever happens at Regional Parks. Bush, birds, sweaty scroggin and that weird damp plastic mattress smell of a DOC hut are about as wild as it gets.

So it makes a refreshing change that in the last ten days or so, Wenderholm Regional Park has become the unexpected source of a national firestorm.

Apparently, leashed cats are banned from the park. Outside cats can wander around through the bushes willy-nilly, but woe betide you if you bring your trained, leashed kitty on a harness for an afternoon stroll. No, no, say the authorities, only leashed dogs can walk here. Because, well, actually….there’s, ah, well….you know.

Now, this likely a case of a council policymaker who’s never really thought about the rise of indoor cats and the popularity of walking them. (And probably now increasingly regrets missing the last media-training HR session.) But the only-leashed-dogs rule ended up being a weirdly accurate metaphor for something I’ve felt for a long time.

Namely, we live in a dog-privilege society.

Dogs get away with everything, and can be taken everywhere, to everyone's expected delight and amusement. To work, to cafes, to date nights….because it’s an unwritten rule in life that you have to like dogs. You just have to.

Stuff Verity Johnson: “Dogs get away with everything, and can be taken everywhere.”

I know this because I don’t particularly like dogs, and people cannot fathom it.

It’s weird. We don’t treat any other personal dislikes in this way. You don’t like cats? Eh, meh, they’re not for everyone. You don’t love cow's milk? Your loss, buddy, enjoy vegan cheese. But you hate dogs? My God. You may as well conduct satanic sacrifices that involve spreading steaming bird entrails over someone’s brand new cream suede lounge suite.

It’s just completely unacceptable.

The first thing everyone says is, “but HOW can you not like dogs!?” (Easy. I don’t like anything that requires me to pick up, fondle, and carry around its warm faeces in my handbag.)

Then they’ll try to convince you otherwise by going on about how caring and loving dogs are. (Sure, if you enjoy a kind of pungent, slobbery, needy affection that constantly demands validation and squeaky toys.)

And then they’ll conclude by saying that their dog is different. (It’s not. Not unless your dog is a toy or one of those metal sculptures made out of bent spoons that they always sell in regional cafes/art stores next to motorway service stations.)

Chris McKeen/Stuff Cat owners speak out about walking their pet.

But anyway, after a few years I realised I wasn’t going to win this discussion. People just won’t let you. And so it’s much easier to pretend that I find your dog adorable.

(And look, I don't actively hate them, I just don’t overly enjoy them. So I’m happy to pretend if it will make you happy. Like when I tell you that your new Allbirds sneakers look cute.)

I know we allow dogs this privilege of universal societal love because we feel they represent a little piece of our hearts. They are a slobbery, slavish symbol of how we want to be loved; namely in a deep, devoted, utterly uncomplicated way that requires no effort on our part except showing up with the odd new squeaky toy. And we want this so much that we’ll ignore issues like public defecation, and always smelling like a wet sneaker that’s been left in a car overnight.

So if you don’t like dogs, the logic is, you don’t like uncomplicated affection.

But what if you prefer love that turns up because it wants you - not because it needs you to walk it. Love that might reject you or leave you, but chooses not to. Like, you know, a cat. An all the more scary kind of love, true. But some people would say it’s the purest form there is.