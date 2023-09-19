Et tu, Brute?: Why are so many men thinking about the Roman Empire?

How often do you think about the Roman Empire? If you’re a man, it’s probably a lot.

Ancient Rome may have fallen over 1,500 years ago, but it’s impact still remains as relevant as ever today – just ask any man.

On social media, a cultural awakening is in action as hordes of countless women ask their brothers, boyfriends, husbands, and general men of their life the same question: how often do you think about the Roman Empire?

As it turns out, men are thinking about the Ancient Romans often, many on a daily basis. But why are we even asking this question, and why the Roman Empire?

Are men actually thinking about the Roman Empire?

According to the internet and men themselves, yes.

This palaver all began on TikTok, after user @paige.elysee went viral for recounting a conversation with friends in which the now infamous question was first asked. The TikToker had discovered that, yes, all men often think about the Roman Empire – well, the straight ones at least.

Then, the question blew up across social media: women were reporting thoughts of the Roman Empire from their male partners and family members “constantly”, or “at least IV times a day”. Sure, men on the internet claim to think about the Roman Empire, but do real life blokes think about it as well?

Being a woman, I posed the question to my boyfriend, who told me he’s sure he thinks of the Roman Empire multiple times a week, then fell asleep watching a YouTube video about Ancient Greece later that night.

Taking my quest for answers to the office, I questioned Stuff national reporter Karanama Ruru, who also claims to think about the Roman Empire “at least twice a week”, about the obsession, and he had this to say: “It’s just men being dudes”.

A different colleague (yes, male) told me the Roman Empire has crossed his mind a few times in the last six months, but assured me he wasn’t necessarily a fan of the civilisation. Another male co-worker told me he thinks of it “often”, while one (also male) launched into an explanation on the civilisation’s never-ending appeal.

Suddenly, Shakepeare’s fictionalised words of Roman dictator Julius Caeser rung truer than ever: et tu, Brute? Even you, Brutus, think about the Roman Empire on a daily basis?

What’s so special about the Roman Empire?

Admittedly, the Roman Empire has not crossed my mind for quite a while, however, my experience in completing NCEA Level II Classics has given me an insight into the attraction of the Ancient Romans.

Whether it be Gladiator, the beloved 90s game Age of Empires, or perhaps even Nicki Minaj’s alter ego Roman Zolanski, popular culture has kept the memory of the civilisation alive, and ideas from Ancient Roman literature are still discussed today (ever heard of stoicism?).

There’s also the heroes and larger-than-life figures of Ancient Rome – Caesar, Augustus, Nero, Achilles, and Hercules, to name a few – that have forged themselves in history as the ultimate alpha males, if that’s the sort of thing your husband is into.

It might come as a shock to some, but Ancient Rome itself is, in general, fascinating: they organised naval battles in the Colosseum, drank wine in large quantities, and were also responsible for inventing a lot of the modern luxuries we have today, such as arches, concrete, and the sewage system.

So, next time you’re in the bathroom, spare a thought for the great minds of Ancient Rome.

Is there a Roman Empire for women?

No womanly version of the Roman Empire has been identified yet, however, this female reporter suggests the Salem Witch Trials, Joan of Arc’s martyrdom, and the deaths of Anne Boleyn and/or Princess Diana as important historical events often in the minds of women.

Of course, you can be a woman, and perhaps even a gay man, and also think about the Roman Empire on a regular basis. It just depends on who’s asking.