Electoral Commission gets rid of 'I voted' stickers, fans fight back with a sexed up Orange Guy

Tova O'Brien explains how inflation and the cost of living became one of the biggest issues in the 2023 New Zealand election.

At a time when our autonomous rights are more important than ever, a grievous change has shaken up our election season: there will be no ‘I voted’ stickers this year.

The Electoral Commission (EC) made the shock announcement on X/Twitter on Monday, drawing ire from frustrated Kiwi voters who hoped to sport their democratic pride.

“This is horrific news,” one commenter wrote, while another pondered “What's the point of voting then?”.

One user asked if the change meant Kiwis would be “allowed to make our own orange man 'I voted' stickers”, to which the EC replied “there's nothing to say you can't make your own”.

And so social media met the approval with gusto – on X/Twitter, artist Kookydrawsthings quickly went viral after sharing three revamped stickers they designed, with the EC mascot Orange Guy sexed up for extra effect.

The images show Orange Guy flexing his muscles and bulge, another sticker showed Orange Guy covering up his private area with a Special Votes box, and the final image sees Orange Guy with his back turned with full view of his voluptuous behind.

Kookydrawsthings Artist Kookydrawsthings quickly went viral on X/Twitter after sharing three revamped stickers they designed.

The artist said they were inspired to create the stickers after “seeing so many people on X/Twitter complaining about no stickers at the voting places this year.”

“I thought, ‘sure why not, I have the equipment to do that’. The art itself is actually something I did last election for a friend, so I just slapped them on my best impression of an official sticker,” they told Stuff.

“People who follow my art know I like drawing cursed sexy versions of characters, but I definitely didn't think this would get so popular overnight! I hope they've made people laugh because that's what I always aim to do when I make these cursed sexy characters.”

Another X/Twitter user shared their take on the revamped stickers with a buffed up Orange Guy covering his genitals with a voting form.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, one Kiwi took things further with a 3D-printed Orange Guy pin with curves that were so generous one user had to ask “why'd you make it sexy [though]?”

While the EC has given Kiwis the go ahead to take artistic matter into their own hands in reviving the vote stickers, the use of the Crown entity’s logo is discouraged.

The EC canned the stickers in 2020 due to the risk of Covid-19 transmission, but said this time around it’s because people weren’t taking them.

“We made this call based around fewer people wanting stickers after they voted,” a spokesperson said.

“We’re seeing a few people on social media missing them. We review our voting processes after each election, and we will have a look at this again.”

Instead, Kiwis were told they had the option of accessing a collection of online GIFS that could be shared across social media channels.