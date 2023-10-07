Living with a loud voice: I have dreaded the question 'why are you shouting?' my entire life

While being able to be the loudest in a room can benefit you in instances, it’s often more of a curse than a gift.

I have dreaded questions like “why are you shouting?” or “can you reduce your volume?” my entire life.

But, you cannot escape them when you have a naturally loud voice.

Although being able to be the loudest in a room can benefit you in some instances, often times it’s more of a curse than a gift.

You are constantly “shushed” in social situations and sometimes your loud voice is weaponised against you in family arguments: “Don’t shout!” Family members would say in counter-attacks.

In my youth, I was always asked whether I had donated bells to a temple in my past life, a common joke amongst Sri Lankans when someone’s innately loud.

But, what exactly causes a loud voice?

Speech therapist and vocologist Michelle Keating believes how one manages his or her breath, voice disorders, and resonance can often result in one having loud vocals.

“Personality and emotions also play a significant role in how we express ourselves vocally. Our voice is closely connected to our Autonomic Nervous System. Typically, happiness or excitement is associated with a higher pitch and increased loudness. However, stress or anger can also lead to this,” Keating added.

“Some individuals tend to be louder and less restrained with their voice when they are around friends or in a safe environment. I fall into this category as well. In new situations, I tend to be quiet and reserved, but once I feel more comfortable, I often become the loudest person in the room. I jokingly call this my 'too much gene’.”

Possessing a loud voice is something Samantha Davy from Wellington also struggles with, as she has been “told to quiet down for her entire life”.

“Sometimes people just take you to the side and go like, ‘Hey, in these meetings and if you could keep it a little bit low, that would be better’. It’s really embarrassing but what’s far worse is when they say ‘Sam you’re being too loud,’ in front of a bunch of people,” she said.

“My voice has always been like this. I was often the loudest one in my family back in South Africa as well. But, since kiwis are generally more on the quiet side when it comes to voices, I’ve come across this big personality most of the time,” she added.

Davy’s experience is indeed something a lot of people can relate to, explained Keating, as people from different parts of the world can have different voice volumes due to resonance.

“Kiwis are often known for having 'mumbled' or quiet voices. This is because we produce a lot of our vowel sounds towards the back of our mouth which leads to a dull resonance,” Keating said.

“I often talk to my voice clients about why we can always hear an American tourist's accent loudest in a café – it's because they use a bright, forward resonance.”

For Jane Ace, who preferred to use her nickname, while her naturally powerful voice served her well in singing, it also became the very reason that crushed her dreams.

“In my youth, I was heartbroken when my singing teacher, who had a studio in a commercial building in Auckland, told me that people had requested I do my lessons in the evenings. I was so mortified by the complaint. Gave up lessons immediately and rejected my dreams of becoming an opera singer.”

However, in her later years, she found acceptance and a sense of belonging amongst her elderly friends, who appreciated her distinctive voice.

When your loudness is innate, you often feel like you’re speaking at a normal volume. On numerous occasions, I have felt I was wrongly accused or put in the spotlight for being loud.

However, that might not be the reality for the people who are on the receiving end.

Katie, who did not want her real name used, had to tolerate her ex-husband’s naturally loud voice for 16 years. She’s still experiencing the ‘loudness’ as it has passed down to her two sons.

“It can be quite startling, and it wasn't the most pleasant thing to be around at times. Being loud is kind of a thing that runs in my ex-husband’s family, so he didn’t understand what the problem was. And the genes have passed down to my two boys, and it's almost like they don't have an inside voice,” she quipped.

Keating believes that by understanding what makes your voice hit the high notes, individuals can work towards improving their vocal loudness and overall communication abilities.

Learning how to regulate one’s breath, utilising singing to improve their vocals or recognising how emotions and personality influence volume, one can adapt their communication style and navigate social interactions accordingly, Keating said.

However, if you are experiencing persistent challenges with your voice, she advised that reaching out to a Speech and Language Therapist could be immensely beneficial as they possess the expertise to provide guidance and support tailored to your specific needs.

Living with a loud voice is a multifaceted journey, filled with personal struggles and unique experiences. But our voices are as individual as we are, and understanding and embracing them is a step towards better communication and self-acceptance.

“Every individual's voice is like a fingerprint, completely unique and distinct. While some voices may be more easily recognisable, such as those of Fran Drescher from 'The Nanny' or Morgan Freeman, each voice communicates a wealth of information about one's identity,” Keating added.

“Your voice tells the world where you are from, how you are feeling, and how you want to be perceived.”