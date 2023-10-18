Billionaires fight it out to join $61k a year gym that has no showers

Dogpound founder Kirk Meyers (centre) with Priscilla star Jacob Elordi (left) and The Banshees of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan (right).

New York’s celebrities and billionaires are battling it out to join an exclusive gym that charges US$36,000 (NZ$61,000) a year – but does not have any showers.

Tucked away behind a non-descript side entrance in Manhattan’s fashionable Tribeca neighbourhood, Dogpound offers unlimited personal training sessions, a sleek boxing ring and diagnostic body exams to its fewer than 100 members.

Billed as the city’s most Instagrammed gym, it counts A-list stars such as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Cindy Crawford among its customers.

Those on the membership list can make use of “best in class” training on everything from Olympic weightlifting to weight loss, with instructors putting clients through their paces in an open-plan setting stocked with state-of-the-art equipment.

Memberships range from US$8000 per year for five personal training sessions per month to US$36,000, before tax, for unlimited one-on-one training.

But while the expertise is said to be unrivalled, a price tag bigger than many people’s annual salary does not come with the amenities that might be expected.

George Walker IV/AP Billed as the city’s most Instagrammed gym, it counts A-list stars such as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Cindy Crawford among its customers.

There is no shower at the facility and only two unisex lavatories. A spartan changing room has lockers for personal belongings and small, black benches for resting on, but little else besides.

Jenny Liu said Dogpound had been trying to put showers in since it opened in 2016, but had been blocked by building regulations. The gym, which has another location in LA, is part of the explosion of the wellness industry in the US, which is worth an estimated US$450 billion per year.

It joins the likes of E by Equinox, the top membership for the luxury gym brand, which reportedly cost US$26,000 per year for unlimited training sessions, as the exclusive fitness offerings for mega-wealthy New Yorkers.

Dogpound founder Kirk Meyers, 44, said for the New York branch he wanted the “juxtaposition of the concrete jungle with nitty gritty” and described the brand as one that’s “chic but rough”.

“I don’t know if that means not showering,” he told The Telegraph.

Gym inspired by Hugh Jackman

Meyers started Dogpound, which boasts more than 521,000 followers on Instagram, in 2016 after he began training Wolverine star Hugh Jackman who started bringing his dog and friends to workouts. The group became known as the dogpound.

Supplied Dogpound started out in 2016 after its founder began training Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.

Since its inception, stars including model Adriana Lima and actor Tom Holland have invested in the brand.

Clients can buy personal training packages without a membership. Unlike other gyms, users cannot turn up to Dogpound and use the equipment by themselves, they have to be booked in with a trainer.

Ms Liu said while the membership may seem “like a very high price”, Dogpound offers “a lot of value” to people training every day of the week.

Maurice Whyte, 36, has been a personal trainer at Dogpound for almost two years. He is an expert in animal flow, a type of body weight exercise which includes moves called “static beast” for conditioning and mobility.

Whyte said one thing that drives celebrity clients to Dogpound is often they “want to go to a gym where it feels normal to you to be among your peers”.

He said being “very publicly affiliated” allows people to say, “OK, I’m Gisele Bündchen, I’m Maria Borges, I want to go to train at these places because my type of calibre of people are there and it’s going to be normal.”

Whyte said black tier members look at fitness “long term” and choose to pay upfront “like your Amazon Prime or so forth, and then you’re done worrying about it for the rest of the year”.