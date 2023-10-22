Mum with cancer makes 'last holiday' dreams for terminally ill come true

Ronda Amende of TimeOut, an organisation which provides free holiday accomodation for families battling cancer.

For the tenth anniversary of her stage four cancer diagnosis, Ronda Amende is celebrating with a dance party. The karaoke set is ready, the neon lights are up, and her family is flocking from all over the country. But the Browns Bay mother of three isn’t just busy planning her own party - she’s busy booking holidays for terminally ill patients from around Aotearoa.

As the founder of TimeOut, a not-for-profit founded in 2016 that offers free holiday homes to the dying, Amende gives families a respite from their carousel of doctor visits, and a chance to spend time away from it all at a classic Kiwi bach.

“TimeOut is about connections within the community, letting the terminally ill know that they are supported,” Amende told Stuff. “It’s really huge, it has a lovely aroha to it.”

It also allows the space necessary for conversations about what they’re dealing with - the biggest challenge any of us can face.

“It’s a taboo topic talking about death - and often if you talk about it, it’s about trying to save people, or we’re working on this for a cure.”

Amende understands the vicissitudes of illness and death as well as any.

In 2013, she was diagnosed with stage four small intestine cancer, and given 12 months to live. A colleague gifted her family a stay at their Coromandel bach, and it reframed Amende’s perspective on everything.

“It was really huge - we didn't talk about any of it when we were away. When we came back, we had the energy to have those conversations.”

A defining feature of TimeOut is that it’s illness-agnostic – anyone with a terminal diagnosis is eligible.

“It’s a way that's in line with our Kiwi community values. TimeOut recognises that we’re not about saving someone, we're just about supporting people and helping them on whatever their journey is, as best as possible.

“Illness is expensive to navigate and anything that can help with the tolls of that makes a difference.”

Amende said while holidays might seem like the last thing on a sick person’s mind, a gift is often a “game-changer” for the unwell.

“When I was diagnosed, I had to go from working full-time to not earning money. We didn't know what was in front of us. I think our house smelled of cancer. If you talk to other cancer patients about how it smells, it’s oppressive.

“Leaving that for a time was just so rejuvenating. It was the last thing we would have paid for.”

The holidays are a respite from the day-to-day realities of illness, but they also give families a chance to face their situation together.

“It shows it’s OK to talk about it, and it does it in a really Kiwi way.”

Sometimes, that space is essential. One recent pair of TimeOut candidates was a mother-daughter duo, both with a terminal diagnosis. They spent the weekend able to plan and prepare for their future with space from family.

Speaking to Amende in her home, her gaze is firmly on the future, on how to expand access to TimeOut, to reach people in time, to accrue more referrals.

She still works part-time as a manager at Zeald, a digital marketing agency, working with a volunteer who coordinates the TimeOut holidays.

More than 150 people have signed up to donate their holiday homes to the charity. One kind anonymous donor has even built two houses especially for the cause, after hearing Amende on the radio.

“There’s also a guy who vacates his own personal home twice a year just so people from TimeOut can go and stay there. He’ll go pay for accommodation himself, and he knows that it helps people.”

As a recipient of this year’s Westfield Local Hero grant, Amende has been awarded $20,000 for services to the community through TimeOut.

Amende is using her profile with the award to call for more palliative care services or individuals that know of candidates to come forward and apply with TimeOut.

“We need more referrers. That’s one of our biggest problems - getting people to refer to us early enough when you're well enough to go.”

She’s putting the Westfield money towards more volunteers, and expects it to double the outreach of the number of stays she can arrange.

Amende has been in remission for six years, but still has CT scans every three months.

Now, after 33 rounds of chemotherapy, four surgeries, and her one life-changing holiday, she is ready to party - there’s this weekend’s dance party to attend, and a celebration of the impact of her life on many.

“I love dancing, and it’s all about that time together. I’m just really blessed.”