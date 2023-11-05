Are you a two-tree household? This year's middle-class Christmas trend

A star or an angel atop the tree? It’s a dividing line as longstanding as whether to open presents before or after dinner at Christmas.

But for a rising number, the annual argument is now over, as more households choose to buy an extra tree to show off to their neighbours.

Nearly a third of homes are putting up more than one Christmas tree, according to a consumer trends report from John Lewis.

While many still love the sentimental baubles and trinkets collected over the years, house-proud consumers are increasingly choosing to have a “show tree”.

The rising trend involves a more elegantly and carefully decorated tree taking pride of place in the home, such as in a hallway, where it will typically be on display to visitors. Elsewhere in the house, they will have a more informal tree adorned with decorations made by children and other long-held ornaments.

The proportion of homes with two trees rises to 40% for households with children, according to the “Festive Traditions Tracker” report.

It also pointed to a decline in formal dress at Christmas, with younger generations opting to wear festive pyjamas for the duration of Christmas Day, as well as a rise in meat-free Christmas meals and a fall in purchases of Christmas cards.

Kathleen Mitchell, of John Lewis, said: “Christmas used to be straightforward: we would dress up in our best outfits, eat turkey from the same family table and take down our tree on the Twelfth Night.

“But society has changed at dizzying speed. The pandemic has altered the landscape forever, and new generations are welcoming fresh traditions.”

While artificial trees with plastic pine needles may be considered gauche, more modern artificial copper-coloured trees and those with lights that come pre-installed have proven especially popular this year, with consumers taking inspiration from glamourous social media posts, she added.

Copper-coloured artificial Christmas trees standing at seven feet currently sell for close to £230 (NZ$476) at the department store, compared to less than £50 for its basic six-foot, plastic, green tree.

Nearly six in 10 choose to have an artificial tree to avoid cleaning up, while 11% are choosing to have both a synthetic and a real tree, the report, based on a survey of some 2000 consumers, found.

One Telegraph reader said she displayed a “showcase” tree in “pride of place in the house – usually in the living room where it can be seen through the window”.

She said the more formally decorated tree was a “homage to my childhood Christmases”, while the “family tree, with all the baubles collected over the years, is likely to be erected in a more private part of the house, such as the dining room”.

Generation Z shun formal Christmas outfits for all-day PJs

The King accessorised his cobalt-blue navy suit with a matching pocket square for his first Christmas Day address as monarch last year.

But for Gen Z and Millennials the festive celebrations are a time to relax and stay casual, with more than half of 25 to 34-year-olds saying they will dress down.

A third of 18 to 24-year-olds will stay in pyjamas all day, compared to 14% of the general population.

Their desire for comfort is a reflection of cosy nightwear’s growing popularity outside the bedroom.

Sales of women’s Christmas pyjamas are up by 52% compared to last year, John Lewis said.

However, other households aspire to higher sartorial ambitions.

A special festive outfit will be bought by one in four to wear throughout the season, and half of John Lewis customers say they will dress in their “brightest and boldest” clothes for the day.

Shoppers turn away from Christmas cards

One in three will post fewer Christmas cards this year, after the cost of a book of first-class stamps hit £10 for the first time in October, the survey found.

One first-class stamp now costs £1.25, following a series of Royal Mail price increases this year. Last year one first-class stamp cost less than £1.

One in three say they will post fewer Christmas cards this year.

Fewer shoppers are purchasing boxes of cards, although the sales of individual Christmas cards have risen by a third over the past year, John Lewis said.

Telegraph readers have previously written to this newspaper about the cost of sending Christmas cards this year, with some preparing to abandon the annual tradition altogether.

One reader from West Yorkshire, said she would be going “fully digital” with her Christmas this year to save money, as well as for environmental reasons, having sent cards every year for the past two decades.

Meat-free lunch

More shoppers will host a meat-free Christmas in 2023, with orders for vegan mince pies at John Lewis up 46% this year compared to last.

Younger people are more likely to choose vegan options. One fifth of those aged between 18 and 24 said they intended to have a “plant-based Christmas”, eschewing the traditional turkey and ham.

Pre-orders for meat-free options have risen by 48%, with options on offer including a mushroom “sharing wellington” – a meat-free alternative to the traditional beef wellington – and a millionaire’s torte, alongside a 22-piece plant-based cocktail sausage platter.

A separate report from Tesco found less than half of Generation Z and Millennials will choose gravy to accompany their Christmas lunch this year.

Meanwhile, some 10% of 18 to 24-year-olds surveyed by John Lewis said they would opt for a turkey dinner takeaway on December 25, rather than a home-cooked meal.

Despite the rise, sales of turkeys across the John Lewis Group, which includes Waitrose, are up 23% this year.

A large free-range bird will cost shoppers up to £120 at Waitrose this year. A 10-bird roast on offer at Fortnum & Mason costs £350.

Youngsters celebrate “Friendmas” and Thanksgiving

A third of young people are planning a “friendmas” – defined as a “mini” Christmas dinner with friends – either instead of or alongside the traditional family meal.

Those aged between 18 and 24 are more likely to spend the festive period in multiple locations, rather than staying at home, and up to 20% are planning a holiday during the season.

Students of Oxford and Cambridge, for example, hold “Oxmas” and “Bridgemas” events on November 25.

Younger generations are also adopting “festive days” from different cultures, according to the report.

One in 10 of those aged 24 or under will also celebrate the American holiday of Thanksgiving on November 23, and 5% will participate in Diwali on November 12 before the Christmas season begins, it said.