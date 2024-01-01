Reusable condoms, home-made mascara and the art of refusing freebies

This article was originally published in July 2018.

Bea Johnson, her husband, two sons and dog adopted a zero waste lifestyle more than a decade ago. Johnson started sharing tips on her blog, which turned into the bestselling book Zero Waste Home and became a global movement. She talks to Cecile Meier.

I bought your book last year, read it and was motivated to get started but then I got overwhelmed by it all and forgot about it. What would be your advice for people who have the best intentions but don't know where to start?

It's completely normal. A lot of people read the book and they want to do everything at once and they get overwhelmed. It was a gradual change for me. When I got started there was no book, no blog, no tips.

Zero waste was a term used in industrial settings. It took us about two years to find a system that worked for us. We had to test a lot of things and it took us a while to figure out but then it became easy and automatic.

You have to adopt new habits that you see yourself doing for life. Once that's in place, all you'll regret is not starting earlier.

Commitment is important, too. In 2008, I decided I would never accept a plastic bag again. One day I showed up at the grocery store and had forgotten my reusable bag. But because I was committed, I made the effort to go back to my house. If you say: 'It's OK, I'll do it next time', you're not training yourself to change.

Supplied Bea Johnson's family's waste for an entire year fits in the tiny jar she is holding.

It can become a game, like a competition with yourself. Once I was at a green event and I was bummed to see they were serving wine in plastic glasses. Now I like my wine but I had vouched not to use plastic cups again. It was a fun challenge finding a way to drink wine.

There was no kitchen but tables had flowers in mason jars. I grabbed a jar, cleaned it and poured the wine from a used plastic cup in it. Using the jar made a point with the event organisers.

Waste free sounds boring and tedious and brings to mind images of hippies and asocial people who never have fun - how did you manage to turn the concept into a best-seller?

When our story first came out in the New York Times in 2010, people didn't know what the zero waste lifestyle was and the article ran without photos. So we got a ton of criticism. People said we were raving hippies, they thought we were living in the woods that I was probably not shaving my legs.

Some said it was disgusting how we deprived our children. But then a magazine did a nine-page spread on us with lots of photos of us at home and people thought: 'Wow, if that's what zero waste is, I want to do it'.

We want to shatter misconceptions – you don't have to be a hippie to reduce your waste, it's not going to cost more and take more time. It's the complete opposite.

Supplied No wheelie bins needed for this family.

You travel a lot to promote your book. How do you reconcile that with the waste free philosophy?

We get a lot of criticism because we eat meat on occasion, use toilet paper and we fly. But what people don't understand is that when I do speaking tours it has a huge impact. I can deliver my message to big crowds, access national media, TV and radio and make the movement bigger. I'd say the impact that my tours have makes up for the carbon footprint associated with flying.

You went from dying your hair platinum blonde, using fake tan and botox injections to a minimalist beauty routine using home-made products. Can you tell me about that journey in particular and what you found the hardest to give up on?

Early in our journey a friend asked me: 'Are you going back to your natural colour' and I said: 'No way' because I felt like my hairstyle was part of who I was. It was a transition. I went from platinum to highlights to balayage. It did not happen overnight.

I went to fashion school so I would have never thought that one day, I would have 15 pieces of clothing in my wardrobe. I have used my skills as a fashion student to make it work. I really don't dream of having more. It's a weight off of my shoulders - it's almost like an epiphany.

This consumer society, which I was very well part of, has been created by manufacturers telling us we are ugly, that we are not worthy. And if we buy this and that, it will make us prettier and happier. Part of living simply is curbing your exposure to advertisement. Turning off cable, magazines and catalogue subscriptions.

Supplied Bea Johnson says she is a fashionista but has reduced her wardrobe to 15 pieces of clothing.

I found it hard to give up my magazines at first. I still bought second-hand mags and went to library to read them. But then I stopped and felt happier with what I have, what I do.

The term 'giving up' is a problem for me. It's not that we have given up things - we have found alternatives.

Do you still make your own mascara?

Yes of course. I would not buy mascara from the store again. I used to have conjunctivitis twice a year. Since 2012, I have not had one conjunctivitis. The recipe is in the book but I am using an alternative recipe I like at the moment.

What are three things people can start doing immediately to reduce their waste?

Learn to say no next time someone hands you a freebie, hotel samples, a free pen. If you accept it creates a demand to make more and it becomes your trash problem.

Once you have that in place, move to reducing. Let go of the things you are not using or needing and make them available to your community. If you are a fashionista, start with your husband's closet or your kids' room. If you're a cook, don't start with the kitchen - start with the garage. Little by little, move to the area that is more difficult for you.

Supplied Bea Johnson brings her own containers when she goes food shopping, even for items such as cheese and meat.

Then swap disposable for reusable. There is something on the market for anything that is disposable - even condoms. It's all about preventing waste from entering your home in the first place.

Reusable condoms?

Yeah, they're made of silicon but they're softer than a menstrual cup. It's marketed as a sex toy - a textured penis sleeve which comes in different colours. It's actually quite pleasurable. I had to test them for my kids [Bea has two teenage sons] because I wanted to provide them with an alternative to condoms.

How did they react?

My older son, who will be off to uni next year, looked at it and said: 'I'm not using that'.

I don't expect them to pull out that reusable condom the first time. They might scare the girl off. But at least they know it's available. It'll be a good parting gift before they go to uni.

Is the waste free movement about reducing consumption really, at the heart of it?

My five Rs - Refuse what you do not need, Reduce what you do need, Reuse, Recycle what you cannot refuse, reduce or reuse and Rot (compost) the rest - are to be adopted in order. In our Western world, too much emphasis has been put on recycling but little on reusing and reducing.

Supplied Bea Johnson, photographed at her home in Mill Valley, California, is the author of Zero Waste Home, the ultimate guide to simplifying your life by reducing your waste.

That's why the US is so slow at adopting the waste-free lifestyle. People are afraid of buying second-hand and not having the latest gadgets to show they are successful. Live simply. The less you have, the less you have to store, maintain, dust and discard.