'Bonkers': The rare NZ$1000 lily which you have to enter a ballot to buy

Belinda Moon, a volunteer with Growing Friends Plant Sales at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney with a rare Worsleya procera.

They’ve got “bonkers” prices: 50 times more expensive than the bunches of daffodils sold everywhere in spring.

But each giant Peruvian daffodil is also bonkingly big. Twenty will be sold this weekend in Australia for A$250 (NZ$270) a pot to raise funds for the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.

And large-sized pots of Worsleya procera, a plant that resembles an oversized belladonna lily, will sell for A$950 (NZ$1000). Sales will be by ballot because of the high demand.

The plants are included in a once-in-a-lifetime sale of rare and highly collectable plants by the “Growing Friends” of the Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney, to mark the 25th anniversary of its plant sales.

Janie Barrett/Supplied A Peruvian daffodil (Pamianthe peruviana).

Meredith Kirton, a gardening book author and the marketing manager of the Foundation and Friends of the Botanic Gardens, said these plants are rarely, if ever, sold in Australia or elsewhere.

When they do sell, they go for “bonkers prices”, snapped up in a social media frenzy by plant collectors and hunters similar to the tulip mania in 17th century Netherlands.

Another rare plant for sale, the Empress of Brazil (Worsleya procera), has flowers similar in colour to those of a jacaranda.

It grows to more than a metre high and its flowers are gigantic. “It is like a belladonna lily on steroids,” said Kirton.

Its leaves are shaped like a sickle.

MEREDITH KIRTON/SMH It is unusual for Worsleya procera to be on sale but some will be sold on Saturday by the Friends of the Botanic Gardens in Sydney.

The Empress of Brazil are only available for sale by ballot, with prices varying depending on the size. They start at A$250 per plant, with some large pots with three or four stems selling for A$950.

Last year, the Foundation and Friends raised A$1.6 million from the sale of plants, fundraising, and events, including its New Year’s Eve picnic. They donated about A$270,000 to the Australian PlantBank at Mount Annan and other projects across the three gardens – Sydney, Mount Annan and Mount Tomah.

The plants for sale have been propagated and cared for by volunteers such as Sheila Buchan for years.

A gardener from the time she was five, Buchan has volunteered two days a week for the past seven years to propagate and care for the plants.

She said the Peruvian daffodils have an unusual angle.

Ephitytic bulbs, they lean to one side, and the plants attach themselves to rocks and other plants, near monsoonal rainforests and moist areas near streams.

Buchan said the Peruvian daffodil’s perfume was incredible.

“A bit vanilla-y,” said her fellow volunteer Belinda Moon, a horticulturist and landscape designer who has been volunteering once a week for the past four years.

Moon said volunteering in the gardens was “almost like therapy”. “There’s never a week that something fabulous hasn’t happened. There’s a new plant flowering, or something beautiful … we work hard, and have fun.”

The sale also includes 40 Thunia alba, a perfumed terrestrial orchid, for A$45 a plant.

Other plants include large Wollemi pines, good as a Christmas tree for A$150 each, rare cactus, and a range of plants grown from the garden’s living collection.

The Sydney sale starts at 10am on Saturday at the Growing Friends plant shop, with entry via Mrs Macquaries Road.