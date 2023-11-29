Newsable: New Zealand's worst tattoo crowned

The worst tattoo in the country was found at the NZ Tattoo & Art Festival at TSB Stadium in New Plymouth over the weekend.

“A penis with wings” was among the worst tattoos on show at the New Zealand Tattoo & Art Festival over the weekend.

There were awesome tattoos on show too, but a group of inked hopefuls showed up to TSB Stadium in New Plymouth aiming to win a competition to find New Zealand’s worst tattoo. The winner won a laser removal worth $2000.

Briar Neville from Sacred Laser, a tattoo removal business in Auckland, spoke to Newsable about the tattoo that was judged to be the worst.

“The winner had basically a ruler drawn sort of on the inside of her index finger and then the words ‘your dick’ next to it,” she said.

As for what it meant, Neville said “we can only assume.”

She said the penis with wings entry “was actually quite well done”, and described the other entries as “hot messes.”

Neville said her day job required her to remove “such a mixed bag” of tattoos, from Playboy bunnies to gang tattoos. She said women in their mid to late 20s, who got tattoos “two or three years ago,” were her most common clientele.

Listen to the full Newsable interview here.

