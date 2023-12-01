Why Aucklanders will be drunk and high (but hopefully not both) this weekend

Kiwi band Dartz completed four gigs in 12 hours, in honour of this year's Crate Day.

A plume of smoke in the sky and a river of alcohol-induced vomit on the streets: Auckland, your weekend outlook is looking intoxicating.

In a rare alignment of the stars, the nation’s biggest drinking day – Crate Day – and the beloved cannabis-friendly event J Day are both happening on Saturday in Auckland, destined to bring chaos to the City of Sails.

Hang on – Crate Day? J Day? What’s going on?

Long ago, in 2009 AD, radio station The Rock introduced New Zealand to an ancient tradition that would be fruitfully carried into the present: Crate Day.

Observers of this unofficial holiday purchase a crate of a dozen 745 ml beer bottles to drink between midday and midnight on the first Saturday of December, otherwise known as Crate Day.

That’s about 30 standard drinks (for reference, the Ministry of Health recommends adult Kiwi men have no more than 15 standard drinks at most a week), and in 2023, the event was labelled a “public health concern” by a study which found that alcohol-consuming males between 20 and 34-years-old were twice as likely to require treatment from emergency departments in Waikato on a Crate Day weekend.

In 2015, The Rock shared their 10 National Crate Day Commandments, including “thou shall wear thy stubbies and thy singlet”, and “don’t let’th the sun get thy best of thou and thoust provisions”.

The radio station has distanced itself from the day since 2019, but punters haven’t been so quick to forget.

Okay, so what is J Day supposed to mean?

J Day is, too, another long beloved tradition of getting intoxicated, but this event is more about puff, puff, passing and sticking it to the man than drowning yourself in a crate.

The pro-cannabis protest (you can guess what that ‘J’ stands for) was started by the National Organisation for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), and Saturday will see the event in its 31st year, at Auckland’s Albert Park.

J Day typically occurs on the first Saturday of May, but due to Auckland’s early year flooding the event was delayed to the start of summer and the end of the election – perhaps so Kiwis can ring in Luxon’s Aotearoa in the most blunt way possible.

While the phrasing around Crate Day typically hints at 12-hours of non-stop rowdiness and monstrous inebriation, NORML encourages J Day goers to “roll up and bring your buddies”, engage in cannabis law reform, and to “be responsible and dress to impress – don’t give the haters and reason [sic] to hate us.”

So, should I do both?

Slow down! You definitely shouldn’t do both – in fact, you don’t actually have to do either at all.

There is a well-known proverb amongst stoners which dictates the order of intoxication, should you wish to mix both alcohol and cannabis: “Beer before grass, you’re on your arse. Weed before beer, you’re in the clear.”

It is unknown who spoke these immortal words, but they indicate a long-held belief amongst stoners that smoking cannabis before drinking beer will have a smoother effect on a person, rather than vice versa.

In reality, there is little research around the effects of mixing both substances – known colloquially as being “cross-faded” – however some studies suggest there is some truth behind the stoner proverb.

“Used together, alcohol and marijuana can also create paranoia, causing people to make flawed or even fatal choices,” US addiction expert Constance Scharff wrote for Psychology Today.

“Alcohol and marijuana are both depressants, which work by slowing down the central nervous system. An ingredient of marijuana is THC, which is absorbed into the blood faster when alcohol is also present.

“The magnified effects of using these substances together can be very unpredictable and may cause panic, anxiety, or terror for people who use both substances in the same period.”

Being cross-faded can also increase your risk of “greening out”, a situation in which an individual feels ill after smoking cannabis.

“The individual may go pale and sweaty, feel dizzy with “the spins,” get nauseous, and may even start vomiting. This is often followed by the need or strong desire to lie down,” Scharff wrote.

Want to avoid a gnarly ride? Just stick to one substance, or none at all.

How do I have fun without becoming an arsehole?

Understanding your limit would be a good place to start.

Health-wise, drowning a dozen 745 ml beer bottles in the space of 12-hours simply isn’t good for your body – it would be wiser to share your crate with a group of mates, lest you want to risk alcohol poisoning and the worst hangover of your life.

Alcohol remains our nation’s most harmful drug, according to research from the University of Otago (Christchurch), with our drink-driving deaths doubling from 2013 in 2023. Alcohol also contributes to a third of all homicide cases in NZ, and is linked to suicide as well as cancer.

As for J Day, a long-time stoner like Snoop Dogg may be able to handle 81 joints in a day, but you likely won’t.

It’s important to trust the origins of your cannabis, to understand its potency, and to know how your body reacts to the drug – some may find a collective event such as J Day overwhelming, and it’s important to choose trustworthy company if you are trying a substance for the first time.

Smoking cannabis can cause damage to your lungs, so consider a safer option such as edibles or tinctures.

And don’t forget: we all have to live with ourselves the next day.