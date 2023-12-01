The gift registry for the $100m 'wedding of the century' is as wild as you would expect

Madelaine Brockway and groom Jacob LaGrone on their wedding day in Paris, France.

What would make an ideal wedding gift for a couple who can afford anything? How about a $20,300 worth crystal butterfly house?

Well, yes, according to the gift registry of Madelaine Brockway and Jacob LaGrone who threw what has been hailed as the “wedding of the century”.

William Yeoward $20,300 worth crystal butterfly house was the most expensive item on the registry.

The 26-year-old bride from Texas, US, went viral after she documented her almost $100 million wedding celebration on TikTok. It included a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, and also an intimate concert by Maroon 5.

And the gift registry is nothing less of an extravagant affair.

Internet sleuths who are currently obsessed with Brockway’s dreamy festivities uncovered the couple’s requests, featuring gifts ranging from a US$18 (NZ$30) wine glass to a US$ 12,500 butterfly house.

Herend Bobcat figurine made by the brand Herend.

Brockway and LaGrone had two gift registries: one registered through American luxury goods retailer, Neiman Marcus and the other through P.S. The Letter, a local business site in Fort Worth, Texas, US that specialises in gift registries and fine gifts, Pedestrian TV reported.

Both the registries were made up of a series of Victorian-style dishes, more intricate animal statues, and a series of other luxurious furniture pieces and decorations.

It included a US$2850 Bobcat figuring from the brand Herend, Jay Strongwater photo frame for US$2600 and a US$5600 Lalique vase, amongst other things.

MacKenzie-Child Black-and-white checkered items on the list.

However, what intrigued most people was the apparent disconnection between the aesthetics of the items that the bride and groom had requested.

For example, many wondered how a black and white checkered roster sculpture and a football plate would look next to some luxury white porcelain goods like Mistletoe Porcelain Serving Bowl or a Butterfly Ginkgo Cake Stand With Dome designed by Michael Aram?

Or how would all those work with an entire set of Herend porcelain animal figurines?

Nevertheless, Brockway’s documentation of her opulent celebrations on TikTok has left many wondering how would it feel to make one’s dream wedding come true.